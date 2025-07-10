Rescue Teams Find Missing Surfer Survived Thanks to ‘One in a Million Miracle’

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ever since I first tried my infrared sauna blanket in 2022, I’ve been addicted to its mood-boosting (it yields a post-run-like high) and toxin-releasing benefits. While I believe the loftier sticker tag of these sauna blankets is entirely worth it, most of them will set you back around $600 or more, which is far from affordable. Fortunately, you can score 20 percent off the bestselling HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket (and my favorite model) during Amazon Prime Day this year.

Aside from helping the body detox seven times faster than regular heat exposure by expelling toxins and heavy metals (not just sweat), one 30-minute session in the sauna blanket may even burn up to 600 calories without moving. That’s right; you can potentially burn the same amount of calories you would from a HIIT fitness class while lying in bed. My sauna blanket has been the best wellness investment ever made, and it’s worth every penny, especially when it’s on sale.

