Rescue Teams Find Missing Surfer Survived Thanks to ‘One in a Million Miracle’

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years, Jeff Greenstein, on Wednesday. Porizkova, 60, posted a video on Instagram of the two holding hands, showing off her new diamond ring, captioning the post simply: “He asked.” Greenstein, 62, works in television as a producer, writer, and director. He was the showrunner for Will & Grace. In 1989, Porizkova married Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ric Ocasek, the former frontman of The Cars. She separated from Ocasek around 2017, who died in 2019 of heart disease. Public scandal erupted when news broke that she and her sons were left out of his will for allegedly “abandoning” him during the divorce proceedings, though she continued to care for him in their home and brought him coffee in Sept. 2019 when she found him dead in his bed. Porizkova settled with Ocasek’s estate in 2021 and told Vanity Fair she was looking for a “nice guy.” Porizkova met Greenstein in 2023 after briefly dating director Aaron Sorkin in 2021. Porizkova has been open about her struggles with her romantic life, sharing on Instagram: “Four years ago I thought I’d drown in darkness. Now I’m goofing around in the warmest of light.” She has said they met “exactly the right time.”
Rescuers pulled off a “one in a million miracle” early Thursday when they found a teenage surfer alive on a remote and uninhabited island miles offshore. Australian Darcy Deefholts, 19, had vanished after heading out for an afternoon session Wednesday, prompting New South Wales Police to launch an overnight land-and-sea search once he missed dinner. His father, Terry, posted a desperate Facebook plea for “anyone with a seaworthy vessel” to join the hunt. At first light, Marine Rescue NSW crews spotted the teen hunkered among rocks on North Solitary Island, a barren speck seven miles off Wooli Beach, New South Wales. Volunteers were reported to have been “jumping for joy” at having located Deefholts before they ferried him back to the mainland. Having “feared the worst,” Terry Deefholts hailed the rescue as a “one in a million miracle,” in an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph. Officials believe Darcy survived the chilly night by sheltering in crevices and keeping his wetsuit on. He was treated in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Christian Horner found out that his first wife had died days before he was sacked as the principal of Red Bull’s Formula 1 team. Beverley Allen, 58, passed away Monday after a two-year battle with eye cancer, according to The Sun. “She found out she had eye cancer a couple of years ago and she was aware that it wasn’t going to be a very good prognosis but it is still a devastating shock,” one of Allen’s friends told MailOnline. She added that “Beverley was a lovely woman and it is so cruel what has happened to her.” “Beverley was loved by everyone who knew her. It’s just heartbreaking,” she said. Allen and Horner were together for 14 years and share an 11-year-old daughter, Olivia. After their divorce in 2015, Horner went on to marry former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, otherwise known as Ginger Spice. Allen stood by Horner during his rise in the F1 world, seeing him become the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team principal in 2005. Horner was sacked after 20 years as the team’s principal Wednesday following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior made by a female Red Bull Racing colleague of his last year.
Brad Pitt has demanded to see private messages between ex-wife Angelina Jolie and the third party that purchased her stake in a marital winery, according to Us Weekly. Pitt and Jolie bought the French vineyard, Château Miraval, when married. Five years after filing for divorce in 2016, Jolie sold her stake in the business to Alexey Oliynik, who works for the Stoli Group, which owns several high-end alcohol brands. Pitt opposed the sale of Jolie’s share of Miraval, and is now demanding to see messages between Oliynik, Jolie and her team regarding the deal. Oliynik has refused to hand over the comms, and Pitt is struggling to depose the Russian businessman because he is a resident of Switzerland, and the case was filed in California. A source close to the case told Us: “This is another example of the defendant’s repeated opposition to sharing documents that would provide insight.” A judge is yet to rule on the matter. A trial over the winery is yet to commence. In 2022, Pitt sued over the sale of Jolie’s stake without his agreement. She claims she backed out of a deal with him (he offered $55.4 million for her stake) because he wanted to insert a non-disparagement clause to cover up his “years of abuse,” allegations the F1 star denies.
At least two Catholic dioceses have told migrants fearful of being arrested in immigration raids outside church that they do not have to attend Sunday Mass. San Bernardino Bishop Alberto Rojas, who leads more than 1.5 million Catholics in California, formally excused his parishioners from their weekly obligations after ICE officers targeted two parishes in his diocese. “There is a real fear gripping many in our parish communities that if they venture out into any kind of public setting they will be arrested by immigration officers,” Rojas said in a statement Wednesday. “Sadly, that includes attending Mass.” The move follows a similar decree in May made by the Diocese of Nashville, which told parishioners, “Our churches remain open to welcome and serve our parish communities, but no Catholic is obligated to attend Mass on Sunday if doing so puts their safety at risk.” Twenty-seven Jewish and Christian groups sued the Trump administration in February, alleging that immigrants’ right to worship freely was being impeded by immigration raids. The case was later dismissed.
Nearly 300 Delta Air Lines passengers were forced to spend 29 hours on a remote volcanic island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean after their flight from Madrid to New York was forced to make an emergency landing due to an engine malfunction. Delta Flight 127, carrying 282 passengers and 13 crew members, diverted to Terceira in the Azores, a Portuguese archipelago made up of nine small islands around 1,000 miles off the mainland, after the aircraft experienced mechanical issues mid-flight. The Airbus A330 landed safely at Lajes Airport on Sunday, and passengers were disembarked within an hour of landing, offered meals, and provided with accommodation at nearby hotels. They eventually boarded a new flight to JFK airport on Monday and arrived safely. Delta did not specify the nature of the mechanical problem but said it would be contacting travellers directly to apologize and offer them compensation. “As safety comes before all else at Delta, the flight crew followed procedures to divert to Lajes, Azores (TER) after indication of a mechanical issue with an engine,” a Delta spokesperson told CBS News.
The museum is back in business. Following a triumphant run as one of the most profitable family-friendly franchises in recent years, the Night at the Museum is slated to return with a new reboot. Citing sources, Deadline reported Wednesday that a new installment of the Ben Stiller-led franchise is in the works at 20th Century Studios with Tripper Clancy set to write the script. Clancy’s previous credits include 2019’s Stuber and 2020’s I Am Not Okay with This. Shawn Levy, who directed the franchise’s first three films, will also be returning through his production company 21 Laps Entertainment. Dan Levine is also reportedly serving as a producer with Emily Morris tapped to oversee the project for the company. Though plot details remain under wraps, Deadline reports that the reboot is slated to tell a new story with all-new characters. The franchise’s first three films, which collectively grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office, initially followed the nightly hijinks of museum security guard Larry Daley (Stiller), as he quickly realizes that he’s in for a lot more than he bargained for when his workplace’s historical exhibits come to life at night. Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan, and Rami Malek also star. A fourth, animated film Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again was released in 2022 on Disney+.
Former Love Island contestant Cierra Ortega has said ICE have been called on her family in the wake of a racism row that got her kicked off the show. Ortega was ejected from the July 6 episode for what the narrator called “personal reasons.” However, it transpired that old social media posts had resurfaced, showing the 25-year-old using derogatory terms for Asian people. She has since spoken out, claiming she didn’t know the words were problematic. Ortega has also shared some of the responses she has faced, including people setting President Trump’s immigration goons on her family, and the content creator receiving death threats. In an Instagram apology video, she said that her family “have had ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement]” called on them and that they no longer “feel safe in their own home.” She went on: “I’m receiving death threats, like there’s no need to fight hate with hate. I don’t think that’s justice.” The star’s family have also released a statement saying the response to her indiscretion has gone too far. “The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it’s heartbreaking,” they said.
Twenty-seven workers in Los Angeles were miraculously rescued on Wednesday evening after the partial collapse of a sanitation tunnel under construction left them trapped deep underground. More than 100 Fire Department personnel, including specialist confined-spaces teams, rushed to the scene in Wilmington County to conduct the daring rescue while terrified coworkers and family members waited anxiously above ground. The 27 workers, who were later joined by an additional four people who entered the tunnel to help, were stranded 400 feet underground and five miles from an access point when an avalanche of loose soil and debris blocked the only entrance. They were able to escape after a small gap in the debris allowed them to climb through the damaged sections to safety. They were met by Mayor Karen Bass, who praised the first responders as “L.A. ‘s true heroes” and confirmed on X that all the trapped workers were accounted for. Supervisor Janice Hahn described emotional scenes as the workers emerged from the underground “alive and happy,” but also “all shaken up” from the traumatic experience. “Tonight, we were lucky,” Fire chief Ronnie Villanueva told reporters at a press conference, while chief engineer Robert Ferrante said the experience was “very scary” and “we are very fortunate no one was hurt.” Work on the $500 million sanitation project has been paused for the foreseeable future.
The first studio trailer for Project Hail Mary, an upcoming movie starring Ryan Gosling, set major records in its first week. According to market researcher WaveMetrix, it broke the previous record for the most views of a trailer for an original movie (so not a sequel or remake) in one week, garnering 400 million global views. It’s also the most successful trailer launch ever for Amazon MGM Studios. The film is an adaptation of Andy Weir’s 2021 science fiction novel, which was a finalist for the 2022 Hugo Award for Best Novel. Oscar-nominated actress Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) and The Bear’s Lionel Boyce will star alongside Gosling. The film is directed by filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who are known for their work on The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street. The directors shared that they will attend this year’s San Diego Comic-Con with Gosling, Weir, and the movie’s writer, Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods). In the film, Gosling plays a science teacher who is tasked with saving the Earth as an unknown organism drains energy from the sun. The movie is set to release on March 20, 2026.