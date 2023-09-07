Rescue Underway to Save American Man Trapped Deep in Cave in Turkey
‘DEVASTATINGLY SCARY’
A major rescue operation is underway to retrieve an American man who became trapped in a deep cave in Turkey over the weekend, officials said. Caver Mark Dickey, 40, was over 3,700 feet down in the Morca Cave—the third deepest cave in the country—when he began suffering gastrointestinal bleeding on Saturday. Dickey, an instructor with the National Cave Rescue Commission, had been co-leading an expedition to locate and map a new passage in the cave when he became sick, NBC News reports. The Turkish Caving Federation said Wednesday that Dickey’s condition is stabilizing and the bleeding has stopped, but he’ll need to be stretchered out of the cave system. “The operation is logistically and technically one of the largest cave rescues in the world, involving 150 rescuers,” the caving federation said in a statement. Dickey’s parents said in their own statement: “Mark is strong, but he needed his fellow cavers, including, of course, the doctors, to allow a devastatingly scary situation to turn positive.” Experts say it could still take days to get Dickey safely out of the cave.