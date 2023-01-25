CHEAT SHEET
Rescuers Find Lost Hiker on Mount Baldy, Where Julian Sands Is Missing
A hiker who went missing on the same Californian mountain where actor Julian Sands disappeared earlier this month has been rescued by search teams. Jin Chung, 75, was found with a wounded leg and weather-related injuries Tuesday after he failed to return from a hike on Mount Baldy on Sunday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. The authorities added that search efforts continued over the weekend for Sands, who vanished on the snow-capped 10,000-foot mountain around 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 13. “Helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices during the search, however, all were negative for any signs of Sands,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.