Rescuers In 96-Hour Race to Find Missing Submersible Near Titanic Wreck
CLOCK IS TICKING
Rescuers have only 96 hours to find a missing submersible carrying five people that went missing 900 miles off the coast of Massachusetts, the Coast Guard warned Monday afternoon. The Polar Prince, a vessel run by private tour operator Oceangate Expeditions, set out to explore the underwater wreck of the Titanic on June 18. It was reported missing that afternoon, Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, said in a press conference Monday afternoon. The small submersible is “equipped with some basic emergency medical supplies and 96 hours of life support,” according to Oceangate Expeditions’ website. Mauger estimated rescuers had between 70 and 96 hours to find the submersible, which could be either on the surface, or anywhere up to 13,000 feet underwater. As of Monday afternoon, the complex search and rescue mission involved at least four aircraft, sonar buoys and the help of a commercial vessel in the area, Mauger said. It is unclear, however, when the 96-hour clock started ticking. “We are using that time, making the best use of every moment of that time, to locate the vessel,” Mauger said.