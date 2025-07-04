Rescuers Make Tragic Discovery in Search for Doctor Who Disappeared From Cruise Ship

Caitlyn Jenner’s close friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins, died following an ATV accident in Malibu on Wednesday, TMZ and People reported. She was 29. Hutchins was driving an ATV on a road near Jenner’s home when she struck the bumper of a moving car, sending the quad bike off the shoulder and into a ravine, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. Two people in the car were said to be uninjured. The watch commander of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told the Daily Beast there had been a fatal ATV crash off Decker Road, but did not confirm the victim’s name. The road winds through a hilly area of Malibu. Hutchins, who served as CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, met the reality star in 2015 and appeared in multiple episodes of the series I Am Cait. "Over the last few years, Sophia has been my best friend, family, and confidant," Jenner said in a statement to The New York Times in 2019. “She is one of the top minds in her field. Her value in my life is undeniable. The sky is the limit with her entrepreneurial spirit.” The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative of Jenner for comment.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Caitlyn Jenner’s Manager Dies at 29: ReportSophia Hutchins died in an ATV accident in Malibu, according to TMZ.
- 2Search for Doc Who Disappeared From Cruise Ends in TragedyHEARTBREAKING ENDDr. Marites Buenafe, 62, failed to return to the vessel after leaving for a hike in Alaska.
Shop with ScoutedReebok's Newest Collaborations Are a Celebration of CultureKICK STARTERSThe brand’s recent partners include Angel Reese, Bryson DeChambeau, and more.
- 3Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Make It Official: They’re DoneHOT N COLDThe pair have explained what happened to their relationship.
- 4Donald Trump Can't Stop Talking About His Enormous FlagsSIZE MATTERSThe president insists he didn’t want to go “too crazy.”
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog’s THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
- 5California Is Battling Its Biggest Wildfire of the YearINFERNOThe Madre fire has already burned through more than 35,000 acres of land, fueled by dry weather and wind.
- 6Virginia Madsen Mourns: ‘I Miss My Big Brother’ Michael‘FEROCIOUS HEART’The Oscar nominee is the younger sister of the late ‘Reservoir Dogs’ star Michael Madsen.
- 7‘Jeopardy!’ Champs Rage at Contestant’s False Record‘ERASED IN REAL TIME’A former champion called out “sinister” headlines after another contestant was falsely credited for a unique accomplishment.
- 8Popular ‘The Office’ Star Announces Retirement From ComedyPACKING UP“I’m following something bigger,” teased the series fan-favorite.
Shop with ScoutedScore $100 Off e-Bikes During Upway’s Summer SaleWATT’S STOPPING YOUWith the largest e-Bike selection online, you’re in for a good ride *and* a long ride.
- 9Beatle Asked to Change His Portrayal in BiopicSTARR BEHAVIORHe reportedly went through the script line-by-line with the director to ensure it felt true to his character.
- 10Beloved ‘Star Wars’ Actor, 87, Dies From Covid and PneumoniaTHE EMPIRE SALUTES YOUKenneth Colley played the stern commander who advised Darth Vader in the original trilogy.
Rescuers Make Tragic Discovery in Search for Doctor Who Disappeared From Cruise Ship
A Kentucky woman who failed to return to her cruise ship after leaving for a hike near Juneau, Alaska, was found dead on Thursday morning. Dr. Marites Buenafe, 62, a physician based in Lexington, left her cruise ship earlier this week, telling friends and family she intended to hike from Gold Ridge to Gastineau Peak after riding the Mount Roberts Tramway. She last texted family early Tuesday and was later seen on security footage at the top of the tram around 7:30 a.m. However, she failed to return before the cruise ship’s 1:30 p.m. departure, prompting a search effort involving dogs, helicopters, and ground teams. Her body was discovered roughly 1,700 feet below Gold Ridge by an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter crew. The mountainous area south of downtown Juneau is a popular and accessible hiking location but sees multiple rescue operations annually, local officials said. Alaska Department of Public Safety Spokesman Austin McDaniel warned that even seemingly simple excursions in Alaska’s wilderness can quickly become perilous with one misstep.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sportswear and culture have always been intertwined, and as any sneakerhead or fashionista can attest, Reebok has a long legacy of celebrating that connection. From superstar athletes to musical heavyweights, the brand has consistently aligned with figures who move the needle—and keep people talking. Now, Reebok is building buzz again with its newest slate of collaborations, designed to turn heads, start conversations, and keep you looking fresh all summer long. Check out our three favorites below.
Angel Reese
From Shaquille O’Neal to Allen Iverson, Reebok has always had a basketball-shaped imprint on its DNA—and there’s no one better than Angel Reese to continue the legacy and lead the brand into the future of hoops. The college-champ-turned-WNBA-star’s collection perfectly embodies her unapologetic blend of grit and glam. Whether you’re looking for court-ready kicks to up your game, casual sneakers to complement any fit, or a complete off-the-court fashion upgrade, this collaboration brings the style, edge, and attitude that you need.
Bryson DeChambeau
Basketball isn’t the only sport that Reebok is bringing back into focus. The brand has also turned its attention to golf, teaming up with U.S. Open champion and global golf star Bryson DeChambeau to relaunch its Reebok Golf category. The new collection blends athletic performance with laid-back summer style, featuring golf shoes, polos, and other gear crafted to optimize your game without sacrificing your look. With Reebok serving as the official sponsor for DeChambeau and his LIV Golf team, Crushers GC, these essentials will have you looking and feeling like a pro—even if your swing still needs work!
Anuel AA
Reebok’s culture-spanning collaborations also include partnerships with musical artists like Anuel AA for bold collections that exude personality. This motocross-inspired collection fuses streetwear style with a bit of music flair.
After months of rumors, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have confirmed that they have indeed split, with a press statement that could become the new “conscious uncoupling.” The couple, who never married, claimed through a publicist that they have “been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.” Perry and Bloom’s daughter Daisy Dove is now 4. “They will continue to be seen together as a family,” the statement read, “as their shared priority is—and always will be—raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.” The pair have been together for nine years, going Instagram official in 2016 before getting engaged on February 14, 2019, Valentine’s Day. They were photographed together for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March this year, but whispers of a split began in June. US Weekly reported that month the couple had broken up but were on amicable terms. A source was quoted as saying, “Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.” Perry split with British comedian-turned-podcaster Russell Brand in 2012. Bloom flew to Australia last month to visit his daughter during Perry’s tour, then attended Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding solo last week. Perry, 40, resumes her world tour in Denver on July 10.
President Donald Trump has made sure everyone knows just how much he really, really loves his two new flagpoles. Last month, the president had two new 88-foot flagpoles installed on the North and South lawns of the White House. Trump said he had personally paid for the new additions, at a cost of around $100,000. Speaking at the Salute to America event in Iowa on Thursday, the president talked up America 250 as “an enormous, year-long” celebration. “It’s really also a celebration of our flag, our great American flag, and our glorious American freedom,” Trump said. He then couldn’t help but bring up his recent decorative flourish. “Did anybody see the beautiful flag I put up in front of the White House?,” he asked. “Everyone’s liking it. Everyone’s liking it. I actually put two up. I put one in the front and one in the back. I didn’t want to go too crazy. I thought that would be enough.” The president also made sure to talk up the dimensions of the new flags. “You know, they’re big. They’re about as big as you can get. We’re proud of it.” After the flagpoles arrived, Trump said on Truth Social they were “something which was always missing from this magnificent place.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.
Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.
California is battling its biggest wildfire blaze this year on the heels of the devastating Palisades and Eaton Fires that killed 30 people earlier this year. CBS News reported that the Madre fire broke out Wednesday in the Golden State and rapidly scorched more than 35,000 acres due to dry weather and high winds, making it the state’s largest wildfire this year, according to state fire officials. “With the current weather, terrain, and fuel conditions, this fire has seen exponential growth in less than 24 hours,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement posted to Facebook. They added, “Smoke impacts will be far-reaching.” In order to help the Forest Service with battling the blaze, Cal Fire has deployed air crews and additional ground resources to prevent the fire from spreading off federal land to “state areas,” said Governor Gavin Newsom’s office. His office added that the state is “operating in Unified Command with our federal and local partners to protect lives, property, and communities.” The fire reportedly originated in the Los Padres National Forest, which covers nearly two acres of federally managed land in Central California, prompting evacuation orders and highway closures in the nearby San Luis Obispo County, which is located approximately 100 miles north of Los Angeles.
Virginia Madsen is mourning her famous older brother. Michael Madsen, best known for starring in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, was found unresponsive at his home in Malibu on Thursday morning and pronounced dead by paramedics. He was 67. In a statement shortly after his death, Virginia, 63, told Variety, “I’ll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend; I miss my big brother.” Born to author and filmmaker Elaine Madsen, 93, the famous siblings appeared together on-screen in the 2007 mockumentary Being Michael Madsen, playing fictionalized versions of themselves. “We’re not mourning a public figure,” the Sideways star told Variety. “We’re not mourning a myth—but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes— gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable—half legend, half lullaby.” The Oscar nominee added that her family will eventually share “how we plan to celebrate [Michael’s] life.” In addition to his sister, Madsen is survived by his mother; wife DeAnna; sons Christian, Max, Kalvin, and Luke; and daughter Jessica. His youngest son, Hudson, died in 2022.
Former Jeopardy! champions aren’t happy after contestant Jason Singer was credited with breaking a very specific record. After Singer won on Tuesday—four years after his wife, Susan McMillan—several outlets, including E! News, were quick to dub them the first married couple to both become Jeopardy! champions. One problem: the record was actually broken long ago. Five-time champion Kristin Sausville—who won in 2015, years after her husband, Justin Sausville—called out the false headlines in a Wednesday Facebook post, claiming the real record breakers were Dan Pawson and Andrea Saenz, who won in 2007 and 2010, respectively. “There is something really surreal and honestly kind of sinister in watching part of yourself be erased in real time,” Sausville wrote of the “Orwellian” headlines. “I am really bothered by seeing how quickly misinformation can be spread and accepted as truth.” The culprit behind this misinformation may be Singer himself. The champion told the Sandusky Register last week that he and McMillan were “hoping to become the first-ever couple to have been married first and then gone on to both be Jeopardy! champions.” However, the mistake wasn’t malicious: Jeopardy! simply doesn’t track which contestants are married. In a statement to People on Thursday, Singer said he felt “terribly” about claiming the false glory.
A comedy fan-favorite, known for his breakout role in hit series The Office, among other works, has announced that he is bowing out of the genre to focus on “something bigger.” In an Instagram video message, Craig Robinson, 53, shared that he had a “life update.” He told his followers, “I’m officially quitting comedy to focus on my true calling. Stay tuned. I’m working on something huge.” Reflecting on his comedic roles in such films as Hot Tub Time Machine, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, This Is the End, and his most recent role as a host of The Masked Dancer, Robinson said, “It’s been an amazing run, and y’all been amazing and wonderful.” Yet he is on to a new venture. “So, you know, thank you so much. I love you, and stay tuned,” he said. Although he told his followers that he can’t quite reveal what that venture is yet, he added in a follow up video, ”Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things.” A fan commented, “Thanks for some of the best laughs I’ve ever had. Your charisma is always unmatched,” praised another.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
They are everywhere now—heading to the grocery store, to school drop-off, and even to that park that doesn’t allow motorized vehicles. The e-Bike has become endemic when you’re traveling around town. But, trying to buy one isn’t always easy... or affordable. There are many options with tons of things to consider spread out across a wide digital landscape.
Comparing and contrasting those specs on individual websites is as exhausting as pedaling uphill. That’s what sets Upway’s e-Bike shop apart. Its mission is to make shopping for your bike as easy as riding it, with new and used models from every major brand. And right now, you can score $100 off your first purchase and a one-year warranty with the code UPWAYFAN at checkout.
Upway doesn’t just let you compare bikes in one place; it provides a short quiz that guides you toward models that fit your needs. It asks for your height, intended use, expected range, and cargo needs. Our favorite aspect is the “help me decide” option that broadens the search. It’s a fast way to narrow down options and is conveniently placed at the top of the homepage.
Upway also has showrooms where you can see the products in person, offers services to get your e-bike certified as new or “like-new,” and has offers to buy back e-bikes for cash. So if you’re in the market to pedal less but travel more, don’t miss out on this current promotion.
Ringo Starr, 84, said he changed his portrayal in the script for director Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part Beatles biopic. Starr said he met with the director and spent two days making line edits to more accurately portray himself, his family, and his first wife, Maureen Starkey Tigrett. Starr says that while he thought Mendes to be a “good writer” with a “great reputation,” it “had nothing to do with Maureen and I,” Starr told The New York Times. There were reportedly moments Starr would point out in the script and say, “We would never do that,” he told the Times. Mendes cooperated with Starr’s requests and the drummer says that he’s now satisfied with his depiction, though he says he has questions about how the director will be able to simultaneously direct multiple movies for the ambitious four-film project, slated to be released by April 2028. “I’ll send him peace and love,” Starr said. In Nov. 2024, the former Beatle accidentally revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he would be played in the biopic by Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, an announcement that was made officially in April. Keogan will be joined by Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.
A member of the Star Wars canon died on Monday after a career long-admired by fans of the famous franchise. Kenneth Colley, an English actor who played Admiral Piett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, passed away after contracting COVID and subsequently pneumonia. A statement issued by Julian Owen, his agent of 10 years, stated that Colley “passed away peacefully with friends at his bedside.” Colley rose to fame for his portrayal of Piett, an imperial commander who was Darth Vader’s right-hand man. In the films, Piett is the first character to see Vader without his ominous helmet on, and carries out the villain’s orders throughout the second and third movies of the original trilogy. When Colley was auditioning for the role of Piett in Empire Strikes Back, director Irvin Kershner told him that he was looking for someone “that would frighten Adolf Hitler.” After the audition was over, Kershner told Colley, “Yes, I think you’re it.” Outside of Star Wars, Colley continued to star on the silver screen and in theatrical productions, appearing in Monty Python’s Life of Brian, Firefox, and (of course) Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out.