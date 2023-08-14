CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Coast Guard Searching for 4 Divers Missing Off Cape Fear

    DEEP TROUBLE

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    The U.S. Coast Guard’s logo is seen on a helicopter on the deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton at Port Everglades, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nov. 22, 2021.

    Marco Bello/Reuters

    The Coast Guard launched a search on Sunday for four divers who went missing around 50 miles of Cape Fear, North Carolina, authorities said. The men were diving from a recreational boat roughly 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at around midday but failed to resurface, the Coast Guard said in a statement. After the alarm was raised, multiple rescue teams were mobilized to find the divers, with several vessels and aircraft—including an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules airplane—dispatched to join the search. “Crews will continue searching through the night,” the statement added. The names of the missing divers have not yet been released.

    Read it at CNN
    ,