Coast Guard Searching for 4 Divers Missing Off Cape Fear

The Coast Guard launched a search on Sunday for four divers who went missing around 50 miles of Cape Fear, North Carolina, authorities said. The men were diving from a recreational boat roughly 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at around midday but failed to resurface, the Coast Guard said in a statement. After the alarm was raised, multiple rescue teams were mobilized to find the divers, with several vessels and aircraft—including an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules airplane—dispatched to join the search. “Crews will continue searching through the night,” the statement added. The names of the missing divers have not yet been released.