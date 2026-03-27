Researchers Discover Mysterious Structure Below Pyramids

A new claim about the Great Sphinx is raising eyebrows about the mysteries that may lie beneath the Egyptian Pyramids. Italian researcher Filippo Biondi says his team may have identified a hidden, sphinx-like structure buried beneath the Giza Plateau. Speaking on the Matt Beall Limitless podcast, Biondi said the discovery came after analyzing alignments between the pyramids and the existing Sphinx, pointing to what he believes is an underground parallel structure. The team also cited ancient clues, including the Dream Stele, which they say references two feline figures, as possible evidence of a second Sphinx. Using satellite imaging, Biondi claimed researchers detected a structure roughly 108 feet tall, along with what he described as vertical shafts and horizontal passages beneath the site—features he says suggest a larger “underground megastructure” mirroring the original. The idea of a second Sphinx isn’t entirely new. Egyptologist Bassam El Shammaa has previously pointed to mythology and historical interpretations, suggesting more could lie beneath the surface.