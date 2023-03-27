Researchers Find 2,000 Rams’ Skulls Inside Ancient Egyptian King’s Temple
‘UNPRECEDENTED WORSHIP’
A group of American archaeologists from the University of New York have made two important discoveries while working in the area of the King Ramses II Temple of Abydos, uncovering an ancient building and more than 2,000 mummified rams’ heads. The discoveries were made in a newly discovered warehouse room within the northern area of the temple–around 270 miles from Cairo–with some dating back at least 4,300 years. Among the ram heads, the Egyptian Ministry for Tourism and Antiquities said in a statement, a group of goats, dogs, wild goats, cows, deer and an ostrich were also found. The offerings are believed to have been left 1,000 years after the death of King Ramses II. In the statement, Dr. Sameh Iskandar, head of the mission, said “the discovery of this large number of embellished rams may have been used as offerings during an unprecedented worship of the rams in Abydus during the Bipidus period, in addition to suggest that the sanctification of King Ramses II in Abydos remained after his death for a thousand years.”