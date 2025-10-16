Researchers ‘Reawaken’ Planet-Destroying Microbes Frozen for 40,000 Years

Cheat Sheet
1
Picasso Painting Vanishes On the Way to Exhibit
BOXED AND GONE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.16.25 11:12AM EDT 
MOUGINS, FRANCE - 1966 : Pablo Picasso standing by a green fern with folded arms, wearing a cashmere sweater. (Photo by Tony Vaccaro / Getty Images)
Tony Vaccaro/Getty Images

Spanish police are investigating a Pablo Picasso painting that vanished en route from Madrid to an exhibition in Granada, authorities said Tuesday. “Still Life with Guitar” is an oil-on-canvas painting valued at $700,000. The piece was among 50 works set to arrive on Oct. 3 for display at CajaGranada Cultural Center, according to Granada newspaper Ideal. All pieces for the exhibition were from private collections, the foundation said. The outlet said police will review surveillance footage along the route that the van traveled. The transportation workers had spent the night in a town, Deifontes, which was not agreed upon prior, CajaGrandada sources told Ideal. And when the paintings arrived, they were poorly organized, per the outlet. The outlet said no arrests have been made. Picasso works have been stolen previously. One of the most notorious thefts was in 1976 when more than 100 of the Spanish artist’s paintings were stolen from a museum in France. All of the works were eventually recovered. Picasso, who was born in 1881 in Southern Spain and died in 1973, has over 20,000 pieces of art, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

2
Michael Jackson’s Daughter Gets Eye-Watering Amount From His Estate
DON’T STOP ‘TIL YOU GET ENOUGH
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.16.25 11:02AM EDT 
Published 10.16.25 10:59AM EDT 
Paris Jackson attends the Desigual fashion show.
Xavi Torrent/Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

Paris Jackson has received $65 million from her late father, Michael Jackson’s estate, according to a new court filing. The huge endowment was made public after the singer’s daughter filed documents in June, stating she was “concerned” regarding payments being made by her father’s estate. Court documents filed on Oct. 9 responded to the model’s letter of concern with the massive figure. The latest filing obtained by People stated that “Few have benefited more from the Executors’ business judgment than Petitioner herself, who has received roughly $65 million from the Estate in benefits... She would have never received that had the Executors followed a typical playbook for an estate like this one in July 2009.” The filing alleges that the executors transformed the once-indebted estate into a $2 billion windfall, describing it as “a powerhouse and a force in the music business.” In Jackson’s June filing, she highlighted that the executors requested approval for $625,000 in payments to three law firms in 2018. A court filing by Jackson’s estate executors in September shares that the pop star’s sexual assault accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, are requesting $400 million in damages for the alleged abuse. Jackson’s estate released a statement claiming, “The lawsuit has no merit and Michael is innocent.”

This Peptide-Powered Moisturizer Hydrates the Skin in Just Eight Hours
BARRIER BOOSTER
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 08.21.25 4:05PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 7:58PM EDT 
Perricone MD Cold Plasma
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Perricone MD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.

This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.

While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.

3

Researchers ‘Reawaken’ Planet-Destroying Microbes Frozen for 40,000 Years

OOPS
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.16.25 10:32AM EDT 
NASA SnowEx campaign researchers and pilots tour the Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility near Fairbanks, Alaska, in May 2023.
Mario Tama/Mario Tama/Getty Images

Researchers have resurrected ancient microbes that lay dormant in the Alaskan permafrost for about 40,000 years. Permafrost ecosystems exist in a state of suspended animation, but as the planet heats up, scientists are worried that ancient microbes will reawaken and start consuming organic matter, producing greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane. Those gases in turn will exacerbate rising global temperatures, creating a vicious and unstoppable cycle. To understand how quickly that might happen, researchers took samples from the Army Corps of Engineers’ Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility in central Alaska and then put the samples in lab conditions that mimicked increasingly warm Alaskan summers. The microbes were slow at first to wake up, but after about six months they became highly active and produced visible slimy biofilms. The researchers found that raising temperatures didn’t seem to speed up the microbes’ resuscitation. Instead of brief hot spells, the risk comes from longer, hotter summers that give the organisms time to reawaken, the study concluded.

4
Devastating Poll Blows Up Trump’s Big Brag
AWKWARD
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.16.25 10:55AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Americans have humiliated Donald Trump via a new poll that trashes his campaign promises and economic boasts. It suggests that, whether or not Trump has fulfilled his election campaign promises, Americans still feel the pain in their wallets. The data, in a Harris poll conducted for The Guardian, found that respondents are increasingly gloomy about the economy. Of the respondents, 53 percent are worried about it, a five percent increase on last year. And 74 percent of respondents said their monthly costs had risen by at least $100, and some as much as $749. Inflation is at 2.9 percent, down 0.1 percent from January. In August, Trump boasted, “Prices are ‘WAY DOWN’ in the USA.” During his campaign in 2024, Trump said, “Starting on day one, we will end inflation and make America affordable again.” Inflation is the most significant economic threat for respondents across the political spectrum. It ranked as the number one concern for Republicans and the second-largest concern for Democrats, after tariffs.

Try a Free Can of This Tasty THC Seltzer That Doesn’t Leave You Hungover
SIP, SIP, HOORAY!
Scouted Staff
Published 10.08.25 2:21PM EDT 
Cycling Frog THC seltzers in Black Currant and Wild Cherry flavors displayed on a festive holiday dinner table with candles, cocktails, and seasonal greenery.
Cycling Frog

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From Halloween parties and Friendsgiving hangouts to long evenings spent unwinding, the vibes of fall are simply unmatched. Keep those good vibes going all season long with Cycling Frog. The brand’s delicious seltzers skip the alcohol, opting for a combination of THC and CBD for a mild, calming buzz. Plus, since there is zero alcohol, you won’t wake up the next morning with a pounding headache. Right now, Cycling Frog is offering a special deal for first-time customers. You can get a free can of seltzer to try yourself. Simply enter your email address, pick the seltzer you would like, and check out. You only have to cover the $2 shipping fee. It’s the perfect way to celebrate ‘Sober October.’

Cycling Frog THC Seltzers
Choose between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular seltzers. The first is Black Currant, which blends 5mg THC and 10mg CBD for a sweet-tart kick that’s refreshing and fun. Try it with a glass of ice while you unwind after a long day. The second option is Ruby Grapefruit, which also packs 5mg THC and 10mg CBD and delivers a tart and citrusy taste. Try mixing this one into a mocktail for a sweet treat after work. Click here to get your free can today.

5
Trump Foe Reveals His Eye-Popping Gambling Winnings
BETTING MAN
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 10.16.25 10:37AM EDT 
Published 10.16.25 9:29AM EDT 
JB Pritzker
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks as he takes a Chicago water taxi from Michigan Avenue stop, on the way to a press conference in Chicago, Illinois, on August 25, 2025. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker raked in a massive $1.4 million in gambling winnings last year. A Pritzker spokesman said his income tax returns, filed with his wife M.K. Pritzker for 2024, included “winnings and losses from a casino” in Las Vegas. It did not divulge which casino or in what game exactly the Pritzkers had made the modest fortune. The filings also show the Democratic Governor, who doesn’t draw a salary from his public office but is independently a billionaire, had an adjusted gross income of more than $10 million, representing more than triple the $2.8 million he and his wife had reported for 2023. It’s the highest income year for Pritzker, whose family owns the Hyatt hotel chain. He spent hundreds of millions of dollars on his campaigns and those of other Democrats across the country.

6
CEOs Getting More Fearful Under TACO Trump Chaos
🌮🌮🌮
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.16.25 10:05AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

CEOs of some of the biggest firms in the country are losing confidence in the market under President Donald Trump, according to a new survey. Nonpartisan think tank The Conference Board, along with the CEO association The Business Council, found that confidence is now at 48 percent. The data was gathered from 130 CEOs from Fortune 500 companies and found a one-point drop from the last quarter, suggesting diminishing confidence in the market. Some 64 percent of respondents also expect stagflation within 18 months. This occurs when the economy slows, yet inflation persists. One cause is international trade policy, which has been turbulent, making it hard for execs to trust the economy. Trump’s “Independence Day” tariffs earlier in the year caused confidence to plummet, Axios reports. Since then, belief has improved. However, uncertainty reigns as the administration flip flops on a range of policies, earning the president the nickname TACO: Trump Always Chickens Out. In the tariffs’ latest iteration, Trump is dangling 100 percent rates over China, a move that would please few CEOs. In the report, only 22 percent expected a “balanced economy with trend growth and gradual reduction in inflation pressure.”

7
Museum Overwhelmed by Flood of Taylor Swift Fans
MUCH ADO
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.16.25 10:27AM EDT 
Taylor Swift/Republic Records
Taylor Swift/Republic Records

A German museum has suddenly become a pilgrimage site for Swifties after a 1900-era painting bore an uncanny resemblance to Taylor Swift in her latest music video, The Fate of Ophelia. The Hessische Landesmuseum in Wiesbaden, Germany, saw hundreds of visitors over the weekend, including a family who drove more than 320 miles from Hamburg, just to glimpse the oil-on-canvas by Friedrich Heyser depicting Shakespeare’s tragic Ophelia in white, surrounded by water lilies. In Hamlet, Ophelia, a young noblewoman of Denmark, ultimately becomes mad and drowns. In the video’s opening scene, Swift herself transforms into a living version of Ophelia, echoing Heyser’s Art Nouveau composition. Museum director Andreas Henning told dpa, “We are surprised and delighted that Taylor Swift used this painting from the museum as inspiration for her video. This is, of course, a great opportunity to attract people to the museum who don’t know us yet.” The museum hasn’t confirmed whether Swift actually used the artwork as a reference. Attempts to reach the singer directly have failed, Henning said. “I would love to show Taylor Swift the original painting sometime,” he added.

8
Boeing Slapped With Lawsuit Over Deadly Runway Crash
SEEKING JUSTICE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.16.25 9:55AM EDT 
TOPSHOT - Firefighters and rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 29, 2024. A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival December 29, colliding with a barrier and bursting into flames, with only two survivors rescued so far and 120 confirmed dead. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Firefighters and rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 29, 2024. A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival December 29, colliding with a barrier and bursting into flames, with only two survivors rescued so far and 120 confirmed dead. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images) JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

The families of 14 victims of last year’s deadly Jeju Air crash in South Korea have filed a lawsuit against Boeing in the United States, seeking justice for the deadliest plane crash in the country’s history. 179 of the 181 passengers on board the 737-800 jet were killed in December 2024 when the plane exploded into a fireball after striking a concrete beam at the end of a runway while attempting a belly-landing on the runway. The only survivors were two flight attendants who were in the rear of the aircraft, which remained relatively intact. While the official investigation into the crash is still ongoing, with a bird strike and pilot decisions believed to be contributing factors, the lawsuit claims that outdated electrical and hydraulic systems deprived the crew of the means to land safely. “It’s disappointing that no one has been punished for a major accident that killed 179 people,” said one of the plaintiffs. “We had no choice but to sue.” Boeing has not publicly commented on the lawsuit, but has previously sought to have the trial held in South Korea, where compensation payouts are much lower and less evidence is made available to the public. The 14 families have not yet sued Jeju Air but may consider doing so once the Boeing lawsuit is settled, a group spokeswoman said.

This FDA-Cleared Laser Comb Is a Next-Level Hair Loss Hack
HAIR TODAY
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 10.11.25 11:41PM EDT 
Hairmax LaserComb
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Hairmax.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether it’s due to age, menopause, hereditary androgenetic alopecia, standard pattern hair loss, or hormonal shifts, hair thinning is incredibly common. Despite being common, though, it’s not exactly pleasant. Fortunately, there are plenty of at-home and prescription-free treatments to help combat hair loss, and HairMax’s advanced devices are some of our favorites—especially the Ultima 12 LaserComb. The Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is designed for use by both men and women to help stimulate hair growth with its therapeutic laser light technology that targets energy directly to the hair follicle.

Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb Laser Hair Regrowth Treatment Device
Clinical studies have shown that individuals who completed six months of treatment with this device had, on average, 129 new additional hairs. Plus, it has a 90 percent success rate with visible results in as little as three to six months with only three, eight-minute treatments per week. All you have to do is turn it on and start combing in the same areas three to four times over—it couldn’t be easier. Unlike other hair growth devices on the market, the LasherComb is small, compact, and cordless, making it ideal for travel. As for the price, the Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is $341, which is much more affordable than many of the full-sized hair growth helmets on the market. Plus, it’s backed by a six-month money-back guarantee.

9
Officials Purged Over Outdoor Brand‘s Firework Display Disaster
LIGHTS OUT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.16.25 9:40AM EDT 
Outdoor Brand Apologizes After ‘Dragon’ Firework Display Backlash
Outdoor Brand Apologizes After ‘Dragon’ Firework Display Backlash Instagram

Four senior Chinese officials have been dismissed following a controversial fireworks display in the Himalayan Mountains, which sparked environmental concerns. The event, staged by pyrotechnic artist Cai Guo-Qiang in collaboration with Canadian outdoor apparel brand Arc’teryx, resulted in calls for a consumer boycott. The stunt disturbed wild animals, melted snow on the mountain caps, and left behind remnants of plastic debris across about 74 acres of grassland. The four officials who were fired include the area’s Communist Party secretary, its public security chief, and two senior members of local environmental agencies. Cai, who also helped organize the fireworks display at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Opening Ceremony, said he would assist the authorities with their cleanup efforts. Arc’teryx, which claimed the show was intended to promote mountain culture, conceded it was “out of line” with the brand’s values and would work with authorities to assess the environmental impact of the stunt. The incident severely damaged its conservation-focused image and led to widespread calls for a boycott.

10
Airline Passenger Busted Over Mid-Flight Attack That Forced Emergency Landing
FLIGHT CLUB
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.16.25 8:30AM EDT 
Published 10.16.25 7:59AM EDT 
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 plan is flying above the 96% of Waxing Gibbous moon in San Mateo, California, United States on February 10, 2025.
Anadolu via Getty Images

A woman has been arrested after allegedly attacking at least one crew member on a plane and forcing an emergency landing. Tracy Barkhimer, 61, from White Salmon, Washington, was taken into custody Tuesday after causing a disturbance on an Alaska Airlines flight, police say. Officers claim she had shown “erratic behavior” and struck two members of staff. Flight AS1057 had taken off from Portland, Oregon, and was en route to Dallas, Texas. However, the incident forced an emergency landing at Boise Airport in Idaho. Barkhimer was removed from the Boeing 737 MAX 9 “without incident,” the New York Post reports. She was booked at Ada County Jail on two counts of misdemeanor battery. The plane took off from Idaho with a 90-minute delay. Two people signed an affidavit, and police say two crew members were attacked. However, the airline says that only one crew member was attacked. The Daily Beast has contacted Alaska Airlines for clarification. It said in a statement: “At Alaska Airlines, safety is our number one priority, and we do not tolerate violence of any kind against our employees. We are grateful to our crew for their professionalism, and we apologize for any concern or inconvenience this situation caused.”

