TURN ON THE AIR CONDITIONING
Researchers Say June Was the Hottest Month Ever Recorded
According to the European Union’s satellite agency, June was the hottest month ever experienced on Earth. Data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service showed that the average global temperature for June was the highest it’s ever been. June’s heatwaves made headlines as experts linked the drastic temperature changes with global warming. France recorded its hottest temperature in the country’s history, 49.5 degrees Celsius or 121.1 degrees Fahrenheit, and Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic all recorded their highest June temperatures as well. “We knew June was hot in Europe, but this study shows that temperature records haven’t just been broken. They have been obliterated,” Professor Hannah Cloke, natural hazards researcher at the University of Reading, told The Independent. “This is the hottest June on record in Europe by a country mile, and the warmest June we have ever seen globally.”