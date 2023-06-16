Forgot to Get the Old Man a Gift for Father’s Day? Deliver a Bottle to His Door
LAST MINUTE
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday, June 18. If you forgot and haven’t already gotten a gift, you might be thinking you’re out of time, even with Amazon shipping—but you’re not! Thanks to apps like Drizly, you can actually get a last-minute gift delivered right into Dad’s hands. Their delivery service is available in 31 states and over 1500 cities, so you can stop panicking. Is the old man a scotch drinker? Send him a bottle of Glenmorangie. Is he a simple guy? A case of beer will do. Does he love Breaking Bad? Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have their own tequila brand, Dos Hombres. Need some liquor inspiration? Check out our roundup of Best Celebrity Owned Liquor Brands and get his favorite delivered last minute with Drizly!
Drizly Alcohol Delivery