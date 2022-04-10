CHEAT SHEET
Residents Told to Shelter in Place as Five-Alarm Home Depot Fire Rages
People who live near a burning Home Depot in San Jose, California, have been told to “shelter in place” due to “unhealthy” air quality. The fire, which started Saturday afternoon and quickly raged out of control, sent thick smoke into the air as chemicals, paints and cleaning products ignited. The San Jose Fire Hazardous Incident Team was at the scene taking measurements to determine air quality safety. People who live near the massive home hardware store were evacuated. San Jose Fire Battalion Chief Brad Cloutier said the roof collapsed and materials like lumber and flammable liquids made the blaze “uniquely challenging” to extinguish.