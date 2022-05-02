CHEAT SHEET
‘Resourceful’ 4-Year-Old Took Mom’s Car Our for a Spin, Police Say
Police in the Netherlands said they at first didn’t believe a 4-year-old boy in pajamas and bare feet walking down a street when he told them he had just crashed his mother’s car. The child was taken to the police station in Utrecht, where he was given chocolate and a teddy bear as he recounted taking the vehicle and hitting two parked cars, which he then led them back to. Police then traced the car and called the boy’s mother, who described him as a “resourceful” child, police wrote in an Instagram post. The child had unlocked the car with the fob and then somehow worked the clutch, brake, and gas pedal to move the car down the street. Police say they told the boy’s parents to hide the keys in the future.