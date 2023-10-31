Read it at Page Six
A makeshift memorial to Matthew Perry has been growing outside the New York City building where his iconic show Friends was set—and diners have been packing the downstairs restaurant as well. “People have been coming to the location to show their respect and laying out flowers and candles,” one local told Page Six. “While they are there, they decide to stop for a bite.” Crowds also flocked to Little Owl in 2019, when Friends celebrated its 25th anniversary, the tabloid reported. Perry died Saturday at 54 of a suspected drowning after years of alcohol and opioid addiction.