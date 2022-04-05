This Restaurant Manager Started the ‘U.S. Biolabs in Ukraine’ Conspiracy Theory
FAKE NEWS
In late February, as Russia began its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, someone tweeting under the handle @WarClandestine spun a false rumor that Russian airstrikes were targeting “U.S. biolabs” in Ukraine. The conspiracy theory spread like wildfire, and was echoed by Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and the Kremlin itself. The Anti-Defamation League on Tuesday published the results of its investigation into @WarClandestine’s real identity, naming him as former restaurant manager and Army National Guard veteran Jacob Creech, who lives in rural Virginia. Later in the day, Creech appeared on Alex Jones’ show and confirmed the ADL’s reporting by outing himself as the originator of the debunked biolab rumor. Creech “has repeatedly invoked ‘Q’ over the years,” according to the ADL, which said Creech has “also allegedly called for various public officials to be executed.”