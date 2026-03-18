Restaurant Staff Struggle to Restrain Dancing Robot Causing Dining Room Chaos

Firefighters rushed to Kid Rock’s Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse on Lower Broadway in Nashville on Tuesday morning after flames were spotted in the ductwork of the five-story live music bar. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department responded to an 11:15 a.m. call and used a ladder to access the top of the bar, where they worked to extinguish the blaze. Images published on X by a reporter with local news outlet WKRN News 2 showed visible damage inside the building. Officials told the outlet the fire broke out in the ceiling of the VIP room on the mezzanine near a front window. They said the fire likely started after a heating element got caught on a piece of insulation. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. The bar, owned by MAGA diehard Kid Rock, made headlines in May 2025 when it reportedly closed its kitchen to avoid ICE raids. The 55-year-old musician—whose real name is Bob Ritchie—said at the time on social media that he was not involved in the venue’s day-to-day operations.
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- 1Firefighters Rush to Kid Rock’s Bar After Flames SpottedTO THE RESCUEA blaze broke out in the ceiling of the VIP room.
- 2Hollywood Star in His Underwear Causes Hotel Lobby CommotionUNDRESSED AND UNBOTHEREDShia LaBeouf, 39, was seen shirtless and in black boxer briefs.
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- 3Restaurant Staff Struggle to Restrain Crazed Dancing Robot A MIND OF ITS OWNA California hot-pot chain’s robo-entertainer went haywire after a human accidentally triggered its high-energy setting.
- 4‘Today’ Host Files for Divorce From HusbandNEW LEAFThe NBC weather expert made her split official.
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- 5Ticketing Exec Slammed for ‘Stupid’ Customer Chat LeaksMEAL TICKETLive Nation is defending itself against a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of states.
- 6Keith Urban Snubbed by Model Daughter After Kidman Split‘JUST NUMB’Their eldest daughter has seemingly picked sides.
- 7Florida Bill to Ban Marriage Between First Cousins DiesYIKESThe Florida Senate fell short on a bill to join the majority of states in banning these marriages.
- 8Phone Number From ’80s Hit Directs to Cancer Support LineNOT A MISDIAL“Jenny, don’t change your number 867-5309 (867-5309),” the band sings.
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- 9‘Stranger Things’ Returns to Theaters Months After FinaleUPSIDE DOWN 2.0The ‘Stranger Things’ series finale aired last December with its own theatrical debut.
- 10Bestselling Author, 57, Found Dead After Apparent FallSHOCK LOSSThe historian was found dead after attending an event at a Bay Area park.
Shia LaBeouf sparked a scene at a Rome hotel this week when he appeared in the lobby wearing only his underwear. In video footage, the 39-year-old actor was seen appearing shirtless and in black boxer briefs while asking strangers for a light for his cigarette. In a short video, the actor, frustrated, is heard saying, “Come on bro, give me a f***ing match. You got a match?” Guests and hotel staff watched as he wandered the lobby, cigarette unlit, drawing a mix of confusion and concern. The incident comes amid ongoing legal troubles for the actor. LaBeouf was arrested twice in February following a Mardi Gras brawl in New Orleans’ French Quarter, facing misdemeanor battery charges. A judge later set his bond at $100,000 after allegations of homophobic slurs, though a separate misdemeanor simple battery charge carried a $5,000 bond. LaBeouf’s appearance in Rome came as he was recently granted permission to travel to Italy for his father’s baptism while out on bail.
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Restaurant Staff Struggle to Restrain Dancing Robot Causing Dining Room Chaos
A dancing robot lost the plot after a staff member hit the wrong button, prompting it to wreck the restaurant. A video circulating on social media shows three employees at a Haidilao hot-pot restaurant in Cupertino, California, desperately trying to restrain a wildly flailing machine while fumbling with a remote control. The robot’s arms swung with enough force to rattle the dining room, though the chaos was mercifully brief. Someone had “pressed the ‘crazy dance’ in a tight space,” an employee explained, calling it straightforward human error. Despite the clash of dinnerware audible on the video, damage was limited to “a few spilled sauces.” The remote-controlled robot is normally programmed to dance, say hello, make a heart shape, offer a high-five, or shake hands. It does not serve food. All is now back to normal, staff said. The robot is standing sentry near the front door. Haidilao’s corporate offices have yet to issue a statement. As China’s largest hot-pot chain, the company operates dozens of restaurants from Indonesia to Canada, including two in the Bay Area.
The Today Show’s weather correspondent, Dylan Dreyer, has sealed the deal on splitting from her husband. Dreyer, 44, filed for divorce from her husband, Today cameraman Brian Fichera, on March 10, Us Weekly reported on Tuesday. The meteorologist had announced their separation in July in an Instagram post. She wrote that she and Fichera, 39, would “co-parent” amicably amid the split. “For many years I have shared my family with you all—the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," she said. “For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.” Us Weekly reported that Dreyer and Fichera’s three sons—Calvin, 9, Oliver, 6, and Russell, 4—have moved to Long Island after the split. An insider told the outlet that “the kids are happy” in their new home, and “have a great new routine.” “The split was painful, and Dylan struggled with the idea of starting over and having this new life after being married for so many years,” the source said. “But with time, she kind of put that aside and focused on the kids.” The Daily Beast reached out to Dreyer’s team and Fichera for comment.
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A top executive at Live Nation, parent of Ticketmaster, faced scrutiny in court on Tuesday after private messages showed him mocking customers as “stupid.” The concert giant is defending itself against a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of states, which allege the company has illegally monopolized the U.S. live entertainment market. During the trial, messages between Benjamin Baker, Live Nation’s head of ticketing, and colleague Jeff Weinhold were made public. They boasted about charging fans for lawn chair rentals, preferred seating, parking, and VIP access. In one 2022 Slack message, Baker wrote, “These people are so stupid. I almost feel bad for taking advantage of them.” State lawyer Jeffrey Kessler confronted Baker with the message in court. Baker grew emotional, saying, “I used very immature and regrettable language and that was not the language I was trying to convey.” Kessler pressed: “You could have charged $25!” Baker explained they were only discussing “optional” expenses. Kessler countered: “Also optional not to exploit every single dollar it can extract from these fans.”
Keith Urban is “heartbroken” after his daughter, Sunday Rose, gave him the cold shoulder, according to New Idea magazine. In an interview with Elle Australia, the 17-year-old spoke glowingly about her mother, Nicole Kidman. Urban, on the other hand, didn’t warrant a single mention. “My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life,” Sunday Rose said about the legendary actress. She pegged her burgeoning modeling career to Kidman’s unwavering support. “She is a key part of everything I do,” the A-lister’s daughter added. An insider told the Australian magazine, New Idea, that “Keith doesn’t know what to say, but he’s trying to put on a brave front,” adding that the country musician was “just numb” after reading the interview. The two stars, Urban and Kidman, ended their marriage in September of last year, with divorce proceedings finalized at the beginning of 2026. The two were together for 19 years and share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. After what sources say was a contentious custody battle, Kidman received primary custody of the two teenagers, getting to care for them 306 days of the year while Urban can see them the remaining 59 days. According to past reports, Urban was initially asking for equal time with his two daughters. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for both Urban and Kidman.
Florida will remain one of the few states to allow marriage between first cousins. The state senate failed to gather enough votes this month to pass a bill that would have outlawed the practice. The effort took the form of an amendment folded into a larger piece of legislation. After its defeat, the bill’s sponsor, Republican State Representative Dean Black, is hoping it will be reintroduced next session. The proposal to change the law didn’t meet any meaningful resistance at the state legislature. Instead, Black told a local TV station in Jacksonville that other elements included in the bill created a roadblock to its passage. With the current law unchanged, Florida is one of just 16 states with no restrictions on marriages between first cousins. Black explained that the current law is a holdover from an earlier time when the population density in Florida was much lower than it is today. Now, he said, “There are plenty of people here, and there are plenty of people you can find to be your lifelong partner without looking to your first cousin.”
The phone number from the 1981 Tommy Tutone hit “867-5309/Jenny” has been given a new life. Dial it now, and callers are directed to a cancer support line. “Jenny, I got your number. I need to make you mine. Jenny, don’t change your number 867-5309 (867-5309),” the band sings. The number is routed now to the nonprofit, the Cancer Support Community, which launched the initiative with Gilda’s Club and health marketing agency Klick Health. The line receives over 20,000 calls a year for people seeking support “during the times they need it most,” the nonprofit’s CEO, Sally Werner, said. The initiative was jointly spearheaded by the nonprofit, Gilda’s Club, a cancer support organization, and the health marketing agency Klick Health. “If that little piece of pop culture can now help someone remember Cancer Support Community’s and Gilda’s Club’s Helpline and connect them to real people, real community, and real support, that’s incredibly meaningful to us,” the band’s lead singer, Tommy Heath, the band’s frontman, said in a statement. Heath, 78, has been diagnosed with skin cancer and has family who have previously battled the disease.
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Getting a good night’s sleep beside your partner is an unappreciated luxury, because waking up rested together is the best way to start the day. CPAP is helping couples on that journey by offering a discount on the At Home Sleep Test for Sleep Awareness Month. The goal is to help couples discover how to make bedtime more enjoyable for each other.
CPAP machines primarily help with sleep apnea (a common sleep disorder that causes breathing problems during sleep and snoring). It is the second most common sleep disorder in the world, yet it is severely underdiagnosed. Sleep apnea may also increase the risk of developing other health conditions (including cancer, according to CPAP), making detection key.
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A CPAP may not be the first product to come to mind when you think of romance, but knowing how to bring more peace and quiet to the bedroom is a great way to enhance intimacy—and your wellbeing overall. After all, sleep is sexy. So, if you or your parent thinks they might suffer from sleep apnea, take advantage of this discount on the CPAP At Home Sleep Test.
The Upside Down isn’t done with Hawkins just yet. Netflix is expanding the Stranger Things universe with a new animated spinoff, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, giving fans an early big-screen preview before its streaming debut. The first two episodes will hit 34 select theaters across the U.S. on April 18, ahead of the show’s official Netflix release on April 23, according to Variety. The series is produced by creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, and picks up with familiar faces like Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Max, Will, and Dustin—this time in animated form. According to Netflix, the show is set in the “stark winter of 1985,” where “the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town.” The limited theatrical rollout also comes with a perk: fans attending the screenings will have access to exclusive collectible merchandise tied to the debut. The animated series arrives just months after the franchise’s main storyline wrapped with its Season 5 finale in December.
Author and historian Brian Doherty was found dead last Friday at a park in California’s Bay Area after attending an event the night prior. The 57-year-old, a senior editor at Reason Foundation, is believed to have fallen on Thursday while attending an art event featuring the Battery Yates military defense structures, according to SFGate. Doherty had experienced health issues in recent years that limited his mobility and required the use of a cane—factors the Reason Foundation suggested may have contributed to the fall. Doherty was best known for his 2008 book, Radicals for Capitalism, which chronicled the rise of the modern American libertarian movement. In a statement, Reason Foundation President David Nott praised Doherty’s wide-ranging influence, describing him as “the historian of the libertarian movement.” Friends and colleagues also paid tribute. Author and best friend Chicken John Rinaldi described Doherty’s death as a significant loss, telling the outlet his death leaves “so many people and so many systems impoverished.”