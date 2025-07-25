A video showing Donald Trump commenting on the legs and breasts of his 1-year-old daughter resurfaced and went viral this week, as speculation swirled about his connections to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The clip comes from a 1994 interview with Trump and his then-wife Marla Maples, which aired during an episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

Trump and Maples’ only child together, Tiffany, was born on October 13, 1993.

The show’s host, Robin Leach, asked Trump, “What does Tiffany have of yours and what does Tiffany have of Marla’s?”

“She’s a very beautiful baby,” Trump said. “She’s got Marla’s legs. We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet, but time will tell.”

As he said the final line, Trump made a gesture toward his chest that indicated large breasts.

Tiffany Trump (R) is the only child Donald Trump had with his second wife, Marla Maples (L). Tiffany has a lower public profile than Ivanka Trump and Trump's sons, but was the subject of a bawdy comment Trump made in 1994. Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge U

Maples laughed, but viewers haven’t found Trump’s answer to be quite so humorous.

In 2016, Trevor Noah showed a clip of the then-newly resurfaced interview on The Daily Show, triggering dismay from viewers who found Trump’s comments bizarre and inappropriate.

“We know for sure that there’s no female too small for Trump to reduce her to her body parts,” the former late-night host said. ”We know this.”

The video attracted widespread attention again last week when the X account @CalltoActivism posted it with the caption, “This is NOT normal. Every American needs to see this.”

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: A 1994 video is going VIRAL of Donald Trump making disturbing remarks about his 1-year-old daughter’s breasts.



This is NOT normal. Every American needs to see this. pic.twitter.com/EFgtrw5P05 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 19, 2025

The tweet has been liked almost 20,000 times since it was posted on July 19.

Perhaps relatedly, the hashtag #TrumpIsAPedoRapist was one of the platform’s top trending “Politics” topics on Friday, along with #EpsteinTrumpFiles.

The old video wasn’t the last time Trump would say something shockingly sexual about one of his daughters.

In a 2006 appearance with Ivanka Trump on The View, the future president remarked that “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

Flashback



Donald Trump: “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her”



TV host: “Stop it. It's so weird.” #TrumpIsWeird #TBT pic.twitter.com/JOXOCp27Cp — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 2, 2024

The comment prompted a shocked reaction from the show’s hosts, who told him ”Stop it” and “You’re so weird.”

That exchange—in which Trump said Ivanka had “a very nice figure”—came two years after Trump gave the OK to Howard Stern to call Ivanka “a piece of a--.”

Trump has repeatedly expressed his fondness for younger women over the years, a trait that linked him with Epstein during their years-long friendship.

“He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump said of Epstein in a 2002 New York Magazine interview.