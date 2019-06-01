Retail Billionaire Philip Green Charged with Misdemeanor Assault

Sir Philip Green, the retail mogul who owns Topshop, has been charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault in Arizona after a Pilates instructor accused him of touching her body. The instructor, Katie Surridge, told police that Green, whom she described as a “creepy old man,” slapped her body at the Canyon Ranch resort in Tuscon. Green, meanwhile, denies the allegations and said in a statement through his company that he is “disappointed that the charges have been filed in his absence.” Green was accused four months ago of misconduct by employees who told The Daily Telegraph that he took part in sexual and racial harassment at the business.