Ye is taking legal action against a famous Beverly Hills dentist who allegedly got him hooked on nitrous gas. Kanye West, 47, and his wife Bianca Censori served Dr. Thomas Connelly a notice Wednesday informing him of their plans to sue him for medical malpractice. According to West the “Father of Diamond Dentistry” tried to seize control of the rapper’s empire while ”incapacitating its principal Ye with a cocktail of controlled and uncontrolled substances." The dentist allegedly charged West $50,000 per month for the nitrous gas. The Grammy winner and controversial figure also claimed that Connelly’s crimes resulted in “injuries and damages” that include “neurological and physical injury.” Last August, West’s representative Milo Yiannopoulos posted that Connelly “sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him.” The rep, who filed a complaint against Connelly last year, claimed he “uncovered the fraud” which upset West and led Yiannopoulos to resign from his position. At the time of the complaint, Connelly’s rep denied allegations and said Yiannopoulos’ tweets were “not only but also intentionally misleading.” Connelly installed West’s $850,000 titanium prosthodontics last January and hasn’t publicly commented on the potential suit.
Kohl’s CEO Fired for Secret Plan to Send Millions to Lover
Retail department store giant Kohl’s has dismissed its new CEO after less than five months on the job, CNN reported. The retailer said that former CEO Ashley Buchanan was given his walking papers “for cause” after leading Kohl’s to “engage in vendor transactions that involved undisclosed conflicts of interest,” according to a press release. The Wall Street Journal reported that such conflicts of interest included “highly unusual” business dealings with a woman, Chandra Holt, a former colleague at Walmart with whom Buchanan was romantically involved. Buchanan entered Kohl’s into a multimillion-dollar consulting agreement with Beyond Inc., the company that owns Overstock.com, Bed Bath & Beyond, and where Holt has been CEO since 2023, according to a securities filing. Kohl’s said the conflict of interest was uncovered during an internal audit, and Buchanan, who was hired on January 15, was promptly fired. He will forfeit all equity awards he was to receive from the company and will be required to reimburse a $2.5 million signing bonus. Kohl’s board member Michael Bender was named the company’s interim CEO effective immediately. Bender added that Buchanan’s hiring raises “some questions about the due diligence over his appointment.”
British sitcom legend and Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, 78, said she doesn’t have “all that amount of time left” and predicts her “time must be coming quite soon” as she discussed career-spanning achievements and mortality in an interview with My Weekly magazine, reported the Independent. Yet with age, Lumley said she has learned to get the most out of every day and stop worrying. “I used to panic when I was young, but as I’ve got older I’ve started literally to live day to day,” she said. “With age, you work out what matters. I always knew that good stuff would come along when I was older. When I was 18, I longed to be 30. When I was 30, longed to be 50. We mustn’t be led into thinking getting old is bad. Growing old is good.” She said that she doesn’t want to waste “a minute of being on this beautiful planet,” and she added that her “big message” to young people is to put their phones down. “You need time in your head. I’m so afraid we’re going to breed a generation who don’t know the world and don’t know how to talk,” she said.
The White House has launched its own Drudge Report-esque website to spotlight positive news stories on President Donald Trump. Called the White House Wire, or WHWire, the site is a one-stop shop for news on the president and so far features headlines on the “rousing success” of his first 100 days that link to outlets like Fox News Digital, Breitbart, and even an op-ed written by Republican Senator Roger Marshall for Newsweek. The website’s layout appears to allude to news aggregation website Drudge Report, which famously broke the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal in the ‘90s, and similarly uses a bulletin board to promote different links. Shortly after launching the wire, Drudge poked fun at the president’s new venture and wrote on its main page: “Developing: Trump launching his own Drudge Report using taxpayer dollars!” “It’s a place for supporters of the president’s agenda to get the real news all in one place in a shareable and readable format,” a White House official told Axios of the new website Wednesday, adding that it’s “part of the Trump administration’s effort to provide transparency and institute policies that put America first.”
Rust director Joel Souza is clearly not a fan of Alec Baldwin’s reality series, The Baldwins. In an interview with The Guardian published Monday, the director was asked if he had seen the show, which documented Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial last year, and said: “I think I was busy hitting myself in the face with a frying pan that night.” Baldwin was on trial for a fatal accident that took place on the Rust set in October 2021. The actor’s prop gun accidentally discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while also injuring Souza. “You think about the chain of events that started that morning. Bad decision after bad decision was made,” Souza said of the tragic incident to The Guardian. “Talk about the butterfly effect,” he continued. “I wish I never wrote the damn movie.” Baldwin’s trial ended with a motion to dismiss. The film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Read, who was in charge of handling the prop weapons on set, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Rust releases in theaters May 2.
Musician Sheryl Crow revealed that an armed man got onto her property after she publicly ditched her Tesla to protest “President Musk.” In an interview with Variety, the singer-songwriter described the alarming example of right-wing backlash to her viral video in February. “This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns [in a 1996 song], not everybody was armed—and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed,“ she said. “So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed. It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed.” Crow nevertheless indicated she would post the video again, even while knowing the response it would generate. “I can’t help it,” she said. “I feel like I’m fighting for my kids.” Crow pledged to donate profits from her sold electric vehicle to NPR, “which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,” she wrote in an Instagram post sharing the video at the time.
Michael Bolton’s daughters say a family bowling night tipped them off that something was seriously wrong with the legendary singer. In a new People interview, Bolton, 72, opened up about being diagnosed with glioblastoma, rare form of brain cancer, in late 2023. Just after Thanksgiving that year, he went bowling with his kids and grandkids. But he kept bowling out of turn, again and again, his daughter Taryn recalled. “That was when we were like, ‘Something’s wrong with his brain,’” she told People. Looking back, she said, the signs were already there: “We missed so many things.” Earlier that same night, Bolton suddenly fell out of his chair. And a few weeks before, while performing at a charity event in mid-November, Bolton grew nauseous and struggled to keep his balance. The Grammy-winning singer eventually went to the hospital after he suffered a “bad” headache over the same weekend, where an MRI revealed a tumor in his brain. Doctors confirmed it was glioblastoma, which affects roughly 15,000 Americans each year, after removing the tumor during surgery. The cancer has a recurrence rate of about 90 percent, but Bolton’s most recent scan in early April was clear. Bolton said his experience has given him a “heightened sense of appreciation” for life.
The NFL has slapped the Atlanta Falcons with a $250,000 fine and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich with a separate $100,000 penalty after Ulbrich’s son pulled a prank on Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft. Jax Ulbrich, 21, and his friend prank-called Sanders on Friday, impersonating Saints GM Mickey Loomis and falsely telling him he’d been drafted by the team. The prank, which was filmed and quickly went viral, hit even harder given that Sanders—long projected as a first round pick—had to wait three agonizing days before the Cleveland Browns finally picked him at No. 144 on Saturday. Even President Donald Trump weighed in during the draft, calling NFL owners “stupid” for not picking Sanders. In an apology posted to Instagram, Jax wrote, “Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish.” The Falcons said in a statement, “we appreciate the NFL’s swift and thorough review of last week’s data exposure and the event that transpired due to it,” adding that, “the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives.” Sanders told reporters that while he thought the prank was “childish,” it didn’t bother him, according to ESPN. “It didn’t really have an impact on me,” Sanders said, “because it was just like, I don’t feed into negativity.”
Michelle Obama changed her outlook on spanking when she realized how it made her feel. The former first lady, who shares daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, with former President Barack Obama, shared the revelation on her IMO podcast with brother Craig Robinson. “I felt silly,” after spanking her daughters, Obama said during the Wednesday episode’s conversation with Damon and Marlon Wayans. “I took a couple spankings for me to be like, yeah, you know what? But I felt like, you know, this is a little kid and the fact that I can’t think of any better way to get my point across than to smack somebody on the butt, I felt embarrassed.” That said, Obama wouldn’t classify herself as a new-school kind of parent. “I want to be a proponent for reinstating some of the stuff that we had,” in older generations, she explained. For example, when kids say, “‘I hate my mom.’ It’s like, you better say that in your head, in your room,” she continued. “You don’t say that out loud. You know, parents are too afraid to set those kinds of boundaries. And I think that’s also part of the challenge that we’re facing in this generation.”
A child damaged a painting worth around $56 million at an art museum in the Netherlands. A young visitor got too close to American artist Mark Rothko’s “Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8” at the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam. A spokesperson for the museum said that the artwork “sustained superficial damage,” the child leaving “small scratches” in the lower part of the painting. “Conservation expertise has been sought in the Netherlands and abroad. We are currently researching the next steps for the treatment of the painting,” they added. The spokesperson said that they “expect that the work will be able to be shown again in the future.” The museum has not yet released the estimated cost of repair for the piece. This is not the first time a Rothko has been damaged. In 2012 Rothko’s 1958 piece “Black on Maroon” was defaced at the Tate Modern by artist Wlodzimierz Umaniec, who ended up getting sentenced to two years in prison. It took 18 months for the painting to be fully restored. In the past, the Dutch museum has asked visitors to pay the repair costs for works they damage. The museum made a visitor pay for the restoration costs of Wim T. Schippers’ three foot-long carpet of peanut butter titled “Peanut Butter Platform,” after they accidentally stepped on it in 2011.