Retired Colonel Sentenced for Sending Online Date Secret War Plans
A retired U.S. Army colonel has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after admitting he shared classified war plans with a woman he met online, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Kevin Charles Luke, 62, pleaded guilty in October to unlawfully transmitting national defense information and was sentenced in federal court in Florida. In October 2024, Luke texted the woman a photo of a classified email from his government account, writing, “sent to my boss earlier, gives you a peek at what I do for a living.” The image revealed key details of an upcoming military operation. Officials said the unauthorized disclosure could have caused serious damage to U.S. national security. Luke served nearly 40 years in active duty and reserve roles before retiring as a colonel in 2018. He later worked as a civilian employee for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and held a top-secret security clearance. Prosecutors said he had signed a nondisclosure agreement as recently as 2019.