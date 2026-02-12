Valentine’s Day has a way of sneaking up on even the most well-intentioned romantics, like yourself. One minute it’s January; the next, it’s February 13 and you haven’t ordered anything. Now the clock is ticking: cue the frantic search for a gift that can be delivered in the next 24 hours. 1-800-Flowers.com is your last-minute hero. Its extensive collection of stunning bouquets—even when ordered as late as February 13—feels like anything but an afterthought, especially when paired with elevated add-ons like premium chocolates or a thoughtful greeting card.

The New Moon Black Roses are striking, romantic, and unique. Each petal is gently feathered with a rich black hue. This is the bouquet for people who say they “don’t like” flowers.

New Moon Black Roses Starting price listed Shop At 1-800 Flowers $ 70

With roses, Peruvian lilies, and snapdragons, this bouquet features bold red and purple hues. It is thoughtfully composed—even when ordered at the eleventh hour.

Vivid Devotion Same-day delivery available; starting price listed Shop At 1-800 Flowers $ 75

This mix of roses and miniature burgundy calla lilies exudes mystery and allure. Plus, it comes with a box of premium chocolate, adding just enough sweetness to turn this last-minute gift into a true Valentine’s Day moment.

Midnight Romance Bouquet with Chocolate Starting price listed Shop At 1-800 Flowers $ 118

When every minute counts, a fast checkout experience is paramount. 1-800-Flowers.com offers Paze℠ online checkout to make the process fast and convenient. Paze comes with added security because your actual card number is not shared with merchants. Paze requires an eligible debit or credit card issued by a participating bank or credit union. As an added bonus, you can save 30% when you select Paze at checkout and use code PAZE30—offer ends on 2/14. Terms apply.

