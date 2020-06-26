Retired California Cops Caught Writing Death Threats Against Activist Shaun King in Private Facebook Group
Three former Southern California police officers have been caught writing death threats against civil-rights activist Shaun King on a private Facebook page for law-enforcement officers, ABC7 reports. In allegations later confirmed by the Long Beach Police Department, the Black Lives Matter supporter said the ex officers were “openly plotting and planning [his] assassination” and posted screenshots of the threats. The messages reportedly included “Toss this guy from a helicopter,” “Need a sniper,” and “Shaun King needs to be put down.” The retired officers involved were named in ABC7’s report as Laura Tartgaglione, Jeffrey Garcia, and Mary Jensen. In a statement, the Long Beach Police Department said it was “appalled and deeply disturbed by the tone and content of the posts, which in no way reflect the core values and professional standards held by the men and women in our organization.” The FBI is reportedly set to assist the police department with an investigation into the posts.