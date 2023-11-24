Retired Cop Detained in Shooting of Reputed Ex-CIA Agent: Reports

A 69-year-old man shot dead in a Nevada parking lot on Tuesday is a former operative of the Central Intelligence Agency, according to a friend who spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Robert Hoy “spent a whole lot of time in the Middle East” with both the CIA and private contractors before moving to Las Vegas to provide for his autistic daughter, former middle and high school classmate Bruce Moore told the news outlet. Moore told the Review-Journal that Hoy’s wife had told him her husband had run to get her prescriptions at the Walmart at the location where he died.

Meanwhile, local TV channel KLAS 8 reported that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police disclosed they had detained a former member of their own ranks after the shooting. The suspect’s name, and the events that precipitated the killing, are not yet public.

However, the Review-Journal revealed that police had filed documents with the district attorney’s office as a potential prelude to prosecution.

According to Moore, Hoy and his wife’s daughter requires constant at-home care, and the couple moved to Vegas to enable them to save money and tend to her.

“That is what makes this whole thing so sad,” Moore told the paper. “I am just shocked by all this.”