Retired Cop Arrested Outside U.S. Capitol With Body Armor, High-Capacity Magazines, Police Say
ALARMING
A retired police officer was arrested Friday by U.S. Capitol Police after they allegedly found a fake law enforcement badge, a BB gun, ballistic vests, high-capacity magazines, and unregistered ammunition in his car. Jerome Felipe, 53, from Flint, Michigan, began speaking with officers after parking his car near Peace Circle on the west side of the Capitol. Police asked to search his car after Felipe presented officers with a fake badge that read “Department of the INTERPOL” and told them he was a criminal investigator with the agency, authorities said. Felipe, who is a retired New York police officer, consented to the search, during which officers found the BB gun, body armor, magazines, and ammunition. Felipe was charged with unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo. Authorities are still investigating why he was parked outside of the Capitol.