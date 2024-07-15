Veteran Formula One Driver Comes Out as Gay
BREAKING GROUND
Ralf Schumacher, a former Formula One driver, took to Instagram Sunday to debut his relationship and come out as gay. Schumacher, who retired from the sport in 2013, captioned the sunset photo of him and his partner, “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.” Per TMZ, Schumacher and Etienne, his partner, have been together for a while, and he is also the German driver’s business manager. Schumacher, whose younger brother Michael Schumacher was seven-time F1 World Drivers’ Champion, shares a son with his ex-wife Cora Brinkmann. Supporters flooded his comment section with messages of congratulations, including one from his son David. “I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure, no matter if you are a man or a woman,” David’s comment on the post read in part. In a second Instagram post Monday, Schumacher shared another photo with Etienne and thanked his supporters in the caption.