Retired Four-Star Navy Admiral Found Guilty of Bribery

A retired four-star Navy admiral was found guilty of a bribery scheme Monday following a three-day jury deliberation in Washington, D.C.

Adm. Robert P. Burke, a former vice chief of naval operations who more recently served as the commander of naval forces in Europe and Africa before retiring in 2022, was convicted of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, and performing acts affecting a personal financial interest and concealing material facts.

He has become the senior-most member of the United States military to ever be convicted of committing a federal crime while on active duty, according to The Washington Post. He was initially, arrested in May 2024.

Burke, 63, was found guilty of funneling work to the was initiallytechnology services company, Next Jump, in 2021 and reestablishing its business relationship with the Navy in exchange for a high-paying job following his departure from service.

He began working at the company after his retirement in 2022 where he was paid $500,000 yearly.

Next Jump co-CEOs Charlie Kim and Meghan Messenger will face trial in August.

Burke, who hails from Coconut Creek, Florida, faces up to 20 years in prison for his bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery charges. His conviction for performing acts affecting a personal financial interest and concealing material facts charge is punishable by up to 30 years.

His sentencing has been set for August by U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, and he is expected to appeal his conviction, according to The Post.

The former vice chief’s attorney, Timothy C. Parlatore, described the verdict as “very surprising and disappointing,” claiming that the government tried to present a “very narrow sliver of the evidence to the jury” and tried to “prevent the defense from putting in any exhibits,” according to The Post.

The Daily Beast has contacted Parlatore for further comment.