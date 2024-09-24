Ex-Judge Takes His Own Life Just as FBI Shows Up at His Door
‘TRULY HEARTBREAKING’
A retired judge took his own life Tuesday just as FBI agents showed up at his door to raid his home in New York’s Hudson Valley, law enforcement sources told ABC 7. Stewart Rosenwasser, 72, was being probed by the feds for allegedly taking between $48,000 and $63,000 in bribes while he was a prosecutor, the Times Union reported. Hours after Rosenwasser’s death by a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York unsealed an indictment that showed he’d been charged in the bribery scheme and was staring down a prison sentence of up to 15 years if convicted. The ex-judge was also charged with extortion and making false statements, which stemmed from him allegedly lying to FBI agents in a June interview. The Orange County district attorney, David Hoovler, said in a statement Tuesday that it was “truly heartbreaking that it ended this way.”