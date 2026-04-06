Retired Matador Gored to Death Ahead of Bullfight

Diners in Delaware appear to be the nation’s most generous tippers, while customers in California are the most miserly, according to a new analysis of dining trends at more than 164,000 restaurants across the United States. Toast, a Boston-based restaurant-tech company, found that people eating out in the First State had an average tipping percentage of 21.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 21.1 percent the previous quarter. California retained its status as the country’s stingiest gratuity giver, at 17.2 percent, unchanged from the previous year. Delaware is joined at the top by West Virginia, New Hampshire, and Indiana, with California joined at the bottom by D.C., and Washington state. The broader data shows tipping habits have flatlined nationally, remaining at 19.2 percent between the third and fourth quarters of 2025, suggesting that despite growing complaints about “tipflation” and rising unaffordability, Americans’ generosity at the register is holding steady.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Study Reveals Which State Has the Best and Worst TippersA LITTLE SOMETHING EXTRAThings look decidedly tougher for waiting staff out west.
- 2Top Putin Commander Dies in Mysterious Plane CrashMALFUNCTIONAlexander Otroshchenko was among the 30 victims in Crimea.
Shop with ScoutedLyma’s Home Laser Makes a Strong Case for Moving Beyond LEDMAJOR LASERBy focusing on cellular activation rather than skin injury, Lyma’s laser device offers a more advanced approach to at-home beauty tech.
- 3Passengers Evacuate as Ship Gets Stuck at ‘Cast Away' IslandWILSON!The anchor got stuck in a coral reef.
- 4Footage Shows Tanker Truck Burst Into Flames After CollisionINFERNOThe driver was left with serious burns after the horrifying incident.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 5Retired Matador Gored to Death Ahead of BullfightRAGING BULLRicardo Ortiz was handling the animals before they were released into the arena.
- 6Parents Charged After Toddler Injured by Wolf at ZooPACK IT INThe pair were allegedly busy on their cellphones.
- 7‘Super Mario’ Movie Levels Up Box Office on Opening WeekSUPER JUMP‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ launched to 2026’s biggest domestic opening.
- 8‘Harry Potter’ Star Reveals She’s Pregnant With Second ChildBUNDLE OF JOYWright welcomed her first child with her husband, Andrew Lococo, in September 2023.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 9Hugh Hefner’s Widow Marries New Beau Three Years Her SeniorNEW CHAPTERHarris was married to Hugh Hefner from 2012 until his death at age 91 in 2017.
- 10Toilet Troubles Haunting Artemis II CrewSPACE STINKMission specialist Christina Koch said the toilet smelled like a “burning heater.”
A top Russian military leader has died in a plane crash in Russian-occupied Crimea. Alexander Otroshchenko, commander of the 45th Army of the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense, was among the 30 people who died when an An-26 military transport plane crashed into a cliff on March 31. The cause of the crash remains unclear, with Russia’s Defense Ministry stating that the plane experienced a technical malfunction. The BBC Russian Service first reported that Otroshchenko, who was involved in Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Russian operations in Syria, was believed to have been among those who had died in the crash. Several other Northern Fleet officers are also believed to be among the 23 passengers and seven crew members who died. The An-26 military transport plane was performing a scheduled flight close to where the fleet is based, and there was no indication that the aircraft had come under fire as part of the war between Russia and Ukraine. An-26s have been involved in several incidents over the years, including a training flight crash in northeastern Ukraine in 2020 that killed 26 people.
The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Lyma makes a strong case for laser technology as the next evolution in at-home skin care. Unlike many beauty devices, which use surface-level treatments or controlled skin injury to kickstart collagen and elastin production, the brand’s handheld laser stimulates cellular activity without disrupting the skin barrier, causing inflammation, or triggering scar tissue formation.
Rather than forcing the skin into repair mode, Lyma’s low-level laser technology aims to optimize how skin functions in the first place. According to research cited by the brand, the device may activate a significantly greater number of genes associated with skin health and longevity versus traditional LED devices, suggesting a more comprehensive cellular response. While independent data on at-home devices remains limited, the ongoing laser-versus-LED discourse is gaining traction throughout the beauty and wellness worlds. Lyma’s FDA-cleared “cold” laser has also attracted attention from celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Martha Stewart, as well as renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.
Now, the coveted laser devices are earning praise from those outside the aesthetic space. In a recent conversation for Lyma’s Science of Youths series, biohacker and longevity expert Dave Asprey drew a clear distinction between the two technologies. “Lasers have always been more effective than LEDs, but they’re much more expensive. So a lot of companies will use LEDs because they’re cheap,” he said, noting that Lyma’s ability to control depth and delivery makes it a more advanced option. He also raised concerns about popular in-office treatments that rely on controlled injury (e.g., microneedling). “Most of these treatments are going in, creating scar tissue underneath the skin or sometimes in the skin,” Asprey said. “It does make you look better because it can help reduce wrinkles, but it’s not healthy tissue volume.” In other words, while some treatments may deliver short-term results, they can come with trade-offs over time.
Lyma’s approach, by contrast, is designed to support skin health without that same level of trauma. While the device is undoubtedly an investment, it may appeal to those hoping to streamline their routine and lessen dependence on more aggressive (and often more expensive) in-office treatments. In fact, many reviewers say it’s actually saved them money in the long run by cutting back on in-office aesthetic treatments. If you’re ready to move beyond LED, the Lyma Laser Pro delivers a more advanced, non-invasive alternative that’s worth the upgrade.
Thirty passengers were rushed to safety when a cruise ship ran aground off the island where the film Cast Away was made. The movie stars Tom Hanks as Chuck Noland, a businessman who was stranded on a Pacific island after a plane crash. It was shot at Monuriki Island in the South Pacific, where a real-life cruise ship got stuck in the reef on Sunday. Passengers and non-essential crew on the MV Fiji Princess, operated by Blue Lagoon Cruises, were taken to safety by a second vessel. No one was injured. The company told USA Today that a “severe squall,” or sudden increase in wind, caused the anchor to drift into nearby coral and get stuck. Experts are now working to salvage the 182-foot ship, but the weather has so far hampered efforts. “The immediate priority for all involved is to reduce and/or eliminate any environmental risk and to finalize a plan to recover the ship, noting that the current weather forecast is not in our favor,” Blue Lagoon Cruises said.
Flames engulfed a tanker truck in Fort Worth, Texas, sending dark smoke skyward after the 18-wheeler crashed, toppled utility lines, and ignited beside a Valero filling station. Footage showed the cab consumed by orange fire as the rig sat crumpled along the roadway, its 9,000-gallon load leaking across the pavement. A spokesperson for the city’s fire department said the blaze erupted shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when fallen wires ignited the spreading fuel. “The driver of the 18-wheeler was trying to do everything he could to keep the gas from draining into the parking lot of the Valero gas station when it lit off,” Trojacek said. The trucker was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, having suffered severe burns in the aftermath of the collision. Crews attempted to douse the wreckage for hours, spreading sand to help soak up the leaking fuel, and were finally able to clear the site by 7 a.m. Local resident Bailey Moss recalled hearing “a loud crash” and looking out to see that the fire had “spread quickly.” Moss added that “you could feel the heat even from a distance,” and that it was “pretty intense.”
The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
Retired Matador Gored to Death Ahead of Bullfight
A former matador was gored to death at a Pablo Picasso-themed bullfight in southern Spain. Ricardo Ortiz was handling the animals before a sold-out event at Plaza de Toros La Malagueta, a bullfighting stadium in Malaga, when “the tragic incident occurred,” the event organizers said in a statement. “One of the bulls gave him a severe goring that caused his death.” The organizers expressed “deep sorrow” and extended condolences to Ortiz’s family. The April 3 event, the Corrida Picassiana, went ahead regardless. Ortiz was honored with a tribute and a period of silence. He retired from performing more than 20 years ago, and had been involved with the Corrida Picassiana ever since. The event honors Malaga’s most famous son, the artist Picasso, and everything, right down to the matadors’ costumes, nods to his work. Picasso was fascinated by bullfighting, which was a recurrent theme in his work. Spain hosts about 1,500 bullfights per year, though its popularity is declining, mainly due to concerns about animal cruelty.
Two parents are facing criminal charges after their child was injured by a wolf at a zoo. Mom Carrie Sortor, 43, and dad Stephen Wilson, 61, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, were allegedly 30 yards away on cellphones at ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park on Saturday when they heard a disturbance coming from the wolf enclosure. Their toddler had strayed under a perimeter fence and stuck their hand through the primary pen, at which point the wolf put it in its mouth. The child was pulled away by bystanders. Sortor and Wilson were charged with endangering the welfare of children by Derry Township Police Department and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office following an investigation. The park’s operators, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, told WGAL8 it was aware of the incident and “relieved that the child’s injuries were minor.” “Based on our review,” it continued, “an unsupervised 18-month-old child was able to crawl under an exterior perimeter fence, travel to the primary metal enclosure surrounding the wolf habitat, and put his hand through that fence. A wolf approached and made contact with the child’s hand. This type of response is consistent with natural animal behavior and was not a sign of aggression.”
It’s-a me, box office champ! The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has scored the year’s biggest domestic debut, raking in $130 million from 4,252 theaters over its opening weekend. That brings Universal and Illumination’s animated sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie to a total of $190 million in its first five days of release, according to Variety. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie surpassed the previous number-one opener, Project Hail Mary starring Ryan Gosling, which grossed $80.5 million in its debut weekend. The family-friendly sequel welcomes back a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Jack Black as Bowser, alongside newcomers Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr. and Donald Glover as Yoshi. Made on a $110 million budget, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which follows Brooklyn plumbers Mario and Luigi on an outer-space adventure, is expected to be highly profitable, according to Variety.
Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright is pregnant with her second child. Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the blockbuster franchise, announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, sharing an image of her first child, Elio, lying on her pregnant belly. The 35-year-old captioned the post, “Two babies on my lap 🐣 our second little earthling joining us this autumn!!” Fellow Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, commented, “Ahhh, congratulations Bonnie!!” Wright welcomed her first child with her husband, Andrew Lococo, in September 2023. The couple married in 2022 and has not revealed the gender of their second child. Since her role in the Harry Potter series, Wright has focused on filmmaking, directing, and environmental activism. She has stayed close to the franchise, appearing in the HBO special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.
Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Harris, has said “I do” again. The former Playboy model, 39, tied the knot with James Ward, 42, in a private ceremony on Aitutaki in the Cook Islands. “Since James and I both love the ocean and nature, it felt like the perfect place for us to start this chapter of our lives,” Harris said of the intimate affair in an interview with People. “We didn’t want a huge production. We wanted something quiet and personal, where we could really be present with each other and the moment.” The newlyweds met through mutual friends and got engaged last spring when he proposed with a six-carat diamond ring. While the wedding was low-key, the bride’s dress for their special day was far from it. Harris wore a long-sleeved lace gown with over 5,400 Swarovski crystals sewn into it, designed by Oksana Mukha. “They had sent me a message, and when I saw the dress, I instantly fell in love with it. It reminded me of a Disney princess dress — romantic, timeless, and very feminine,” Harris raved. Harris was previously married to Hefner from 2012 until his death at age 91 in 2017.
Space may be the final frontier, but the Artemis II crew is still grappling with earthly headaches. The Artemis II crew reported issues with the Orion spacecraft’s toilet after noticing a burning smell on Friday. “For me, it was some sort of burning odor, and then it was definitely in the hygiene bay. And when I opened up the hygiene bay, the rest of the crew could smell it pretty much immediately,” Artemis II mission specialist Jeremy Hansen said. Hansen explained that the crew had been warned prior to liftoff that such smells could arise, describing the possible odor as similar to what you smell when you “turn on a heater that’s been sitting for a while.” Fellow mission specialist Christina Koch described it as “the kind of burning heater smell.” According to Mission Control, it may be caused by insulation around the hygiene bay’s door. “Overall, we don’t have any major concerns,” Mission Control told the crew in response to their worries. They are allowed to continue using the hygiene bay as usual. Artemis is NASA’s first crewed mission around the Moon in more than 50 years, serving as a critical test flight for future lunar landings.