Retired NFL Star Doug Martin Dies at 36
Doug Martin, a former running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders, has died. Martin’s family confirmed the news of his death, telling Fox Sports that the retired athlete died Saturday morning and that a cause of death had not been confirmed. He was 36. Born in Oakland, California, in 1989, Martin spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but played his final season for his hometown team, the Oakland Raiders, before the team’s 2019 move to Las Vegas. An accomplished high school athlete in both football and track, Martin went on to an impressive college career at Boise State University before becoming a first-round draft pick for the Buccaneers in 2006. During his time with the Buccaneers, Martin was selected twice to play in the NFL’s all-star Pro Bowl game and received the honorary All-Pro designation in 2015. After six seasons with the team, he was traded to the Raiders in 2018 and retired from the NFL after an injury in 2019. Martin is survived by his family, including his mother, NFL agent Leslie Baranco Martin. In a statement posted to X, the Buccaneers remembered Martin as a “fan favorite” who made a “lasting impact on the franchise.”