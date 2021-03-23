Retired NYPD Officer Who Played a Tambourine Inside the Capitol Arrested for Riot: Feds
'HOLDS A TAMBOURINE'
Yet another retired NYPD officer now faces criminal charges for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In late January, Sara Carpenter voluntarily sat down for an interview with the FBI, and admitted to entering the Capitol building, according to court documents released last week. Security footage was able to confirm that a woman in a red hat, green coat, and black boots entered the Capitol rotunda, shaking a tambourine. Police searched Carpenter’s Richmond Hill home and found the same clothes and tambourine. Carpenter worked for the NYPD as a spokeswoman in the 1990s, and retired in 2004, according to the New York Daily News. She faces three charges for misdemeanors including violent entry on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority. Carpenter was set to appear before a Brooklyn Court on Tuesday afternoon.