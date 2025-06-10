Mary Lou Retton Breaks Silence After DUI Arrest

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has publicly apologized after pleading no contest to a DUI charge, calling her actions “completely unacceptable” and vowing to make “positive changes” in her life. The retired gymnast was arrested on May 17 after police pulled her over in Fairmont, West Virginia, for “driving all over the roadway.” In a statement to People, Retton, 57, said she takes “full responsibility” for her actions and apologized to her family, friends, and fans. “I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry,” she said, adding: “I am determined to learn and grow from this experience.” As part of her no contest plea, Retton was fined $100—the standard penalty for first-time, non-aggravated offenses in the region, according to People. The Dancing with the Stars alum had a bottle of wine with a “screw top container” in the passenger seat of her Porsche when she was pulled over, WDTV reported, citing court documents. She failed all three phases of the standard field sobriety test. Retton rose to fame after earning two perfect 10 scores at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, which is set to host the Games again in 2028.

