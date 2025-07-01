Retired Pittsburgh Steelers Star Dies at 53
Oliver Gibson, a retired NFL defensive tackle who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died. He was 53. Born and raised in Romeoville, Illinois, Gibson rose to prominence playing high school football, and was even named USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year in 1989. He went on to play college football at the University of Notre Dame before being drafted by the Steelers in 1995. He played nine seasons in the NFL, four with the Steelers and five with the Bengals. Gibson then briefly signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills before officially retiring in 2004. After retiring, Gibson returned to his hometown in 2014 to serve as head football coach at his former high school. Several of Gibson’s former teammates, including former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson and former Arizona Cardinals tight end Oscar McBride, who played with Gibson at Notre Dame, shared the news of his death on social media. Gibson’s cause of death has not been revealed.