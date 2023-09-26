Retired Police Chief’s Watch Called 911 After Las Vegas Hit-and-Run
REAL TIME
A 911 call placed automatically by an Apple Watch captures the confusion after a retired police was hit by a car while cycling in Las Vegas. Andreas Probst, 64, died after being knocked off his bike on Aug. 14, and two teens have since been arrested for what police said was a deliberate attack. In audio from the subsequent 911 call, obtained by TMZ, shocked bystanders can be heard discussing what just happened while the watch repeats an automated message—“The owner of this Apple Watch has taken a hard fall and is not responding to their watch”—and gives dispatchers his precise location. One woman is heard shouting: “He’s breathing, he’s breathing, don’t touch him.” The teens in the car were accused of targeting another elderly cyclist, who survived, half an hour earlier. Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, who was 17 at the time but is being tried as an adult, face multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon.