Three-Star General Suspended After Tweet Mocking Jill Biden
SIDELINED
A retired three-star Army general serving as an adviser to active-duty officers has been suspended after he appeared to mock First Lady Jill Biden’s response to the reversal of Roe v Wade. An Army spokesperson confirmed that retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky has been suspended but gave no reason for the suspension, saying only that he has been sidelined from his role as mentor “pending the outcome of the commander’s inquiry,” The Washington Post reported. USA Today broke the news earlier Saturday, reporting that Volesky was suspended from his $92-an-hour contract over his response to a June 24 tweet by the First Lady. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Jill Biden had tweeted. In a since-deleted post, Volesky responded, “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is,” according to USA Today.