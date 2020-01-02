Retiring Wisconsin Teacher Fined Over $6K for Publicly Pooping in Park
A retiring English teacher in Wisconsin was fined over $6,000 for repeatedly defecating on and around a building in a public park for two years, The Janesville Gazette reports. Jeffrey Churchwell reportedly admitted to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office that he had frequently pooped in Natureland Park since 2017, sometimes multiple times a day. Churchwell allegedly did the deed up to five days a week and left dirty toilet paper behind. The parks department had to clean up the messes multiple times, sometimes pressure washing the building and repairing the paint. He was identified in October after his car and a part of his license plate were caught on surveillance footage given to officials by someone complaining about the mess. Officials stopped Churchwell while he was driving into the park and he admitted to pooping outside—claiming he did it because of “stupidity,” for the convenience, and to be disrespectful, according to the report.
One day after he was stopped, he wrote a letter to a sheriff's deputy apologizing for his actions. “(A)fter REALLY thinking about why I did what I did, I came to the conclusion that I allowed my thrill-seeking, self-indulgent pride and ego both get the best of me,” he wrote. “For that, I am truly ashamed.” Churchwell, who is retiring on Jan. 16, was cited for disorderly conduct and agreed to pay $5,705 in restitution to the Public Works Department and a $365 fine.