This Polished, Versatile J. Crew Shirtdress Needs to Make an Appearance At Your Office Pronto

Scouting Report: The J.Crew Patch-pocket Cotton Poplin Shirtdress is the answer to back-to-work wardrobe woes. It's breezy, flattering, and comfortable: all things you want for work.

While I had every intention of investing meaningful time and effort into my wardrobe last year as I worked from home, like many of us, I found athleisure wear and loungewear much more inviting than my work-appropriate A-line dresses and three-inch heels. But now that my office, and many other offices across the country, are opening back up again, I find I am in desperate need of new work attire. Attire that isn’t so trendy or overstated.

Not only have I grown tired of my dusty, pre-2020 work wardrobe, but simply put, my fashion tastes have changed quite a bit over the past year. Instead of bright, colorful, one-off prints, I am now more attracted to staple, minimalist, multi-faceted pieces that fit into a thoughtful capsule wardrobe. So as much as I adore a good vintage store or consignment shop, I now source my post-Covid professional attire from stores like Everlane and J. Crew.

Patch-Pocket Poplin Cotton Shirtdress

That stated, I still knew I was taking a risk when I decided to try J. Crew’s patch-pocket cotton poplin shirtdress. Try as I may, I often find I’m too busty to fit comfortably into most shirtdresses, and even if my bust does manage to fit well into one without tugging on the buttons, the dress usually isn’t comfy or light enough to wear during the summer. This short-sleeve, safari-style dress, however, is the holy grail of professional attire.

Soft, flattering, light, feminine, and beautifully tailored to fit all shapes and curves, this is the perfect dress to return to the office in. It’s not overly trendy nor is it boring; it’s an eye-catching, essential frock you can wear with just about anything — scarves, blazers, statement necklaces, colorful platforms, chunky belts — you name it. I can’t help but adore this throw-on-and-head-out-the-door dress; it makes getting ready for the office all the more manageable.

