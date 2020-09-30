These Dry-Erase, Reusable Sticky Notes Changed My Habits for the Better
A STICKY SITUATION
There comes a time when we all feel a little bit stupid. It’s humbling, really. For months, I was searching for something to help me keep track of small things (notes, memos, schedules) that would work with my makeshift desk at home. I wanted a whiteboard, but I had no room, because my desk is truthfully just a console table with a laptop. I had no idea, until I did research for a post all about white boards, that dry-erase sticky notes were a thing. mcSquares sent me some to try out and now, I don’t think I can go back to regular, boring Post-Its.
The worst part of Post-It notes is their single-use nature. Their entire purpose is to be temporary. But what has always irked me is the tossing out note of after note is such a waste of paper. These reusable sticky notes stay stuck without the use of glue. In fact, they feel almost like magnets, but without actually being magnetic.. You can easily jot notes down, move them around, and erase things that are no longer relevant with a wet paper towel, and a wet paper towel, only. This is what I especially love about them: if i happen to bump, scuff, or edge up against one, my all-important notes won’t get erased by accident. Having these around is like having an arsenal of mini whiteboards that can go practically anywhere.
The stickiness does seem to have its limitations, but I’ve had a note on my desk for about a week now and it and nor the lettering on it have not gone anywhere. Warning to those around me, I plan on sticking these everywhere.
