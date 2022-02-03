Reuters Deletes Images After Allegations Photojournalist Staged Mask Burning
NOT PICTURE PERFECT
Reuters, the global news agency, deleted a series of pictures published across its digital platforms taken by photojournalist Maranie Staab after a report surfaced alleging that she staged a photo of a child burning a face covering in Portland, Oregon. “We are deleting tweets containing photos with the byline Maranie Staab that are associated with Reuters articles,” Reuters tweeted Wednesday evening. “Due to concerns over editorial standards, Reuters has removed photos by Maranie Staab from its website, newswire, and social media,” a Reuters spokesperson further told The Daily Beast. “We have no evidence of concerns related to photos published by Reuters.” The photography-focused publication PetaPixel reported that “video show[ed] Staab coordinating with [a] woman and child to create the ideal photo,” which featured a child tossing a mask into a smoldering barrel. Staab didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.