Rev. Jesse Jackson Sends Letter to Trump Seeking Pardon for Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich
The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his son, former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., have written a letter to President Trump urging him to release and pardon former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is currently serving time on federal corruption charges. “We stand with his family as they seek a full pardon for a father and husband that has served most of a sentence that was far longer than the offense deserved,” the Jacksons wrote in the letter to Trump. Blagojevich has served nearly half of his 14-year sentence after being convicted in 2011 over a scheme to sell off then-President Obama’s former Senate seat. Trump tweeted last year that Blagojevich’s situation was “very sad,” but has not taken any further action. Illinois Republicans in Congress have asked Trump to reject a request for clemency.