Rev. Jesse Jackson Beats COVID, Will Leave Rehab
ON THE MEND
Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson will leave a rehab center Wednesday, the family said in a statement, more than a month after he and his wife contracted COVID-19. Jackson, 79, had been hospitalized shortly after confirming the diagnosis last month and had been moved to a rehab center to continue his treatment for Parkinson’s disease. His wife Jacqueline, who had not been vaccinated prior to testing positive for the virus, was released from the hospital earlier this month. “Both my parents are ever so thankful for all of the prayers, cards, and calls they have received during this very trying period of their lives,” their son Jonathan Jackson said in a statement, per WMAQ. “Our father continues to stress the importance of being vaccinated, wearing masks, and obeying the COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and the washing of the hands.”