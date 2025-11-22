This Pet Food Brand Focuses on Recipes Designed Specifically for Cats

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Protein isn’t just important for humans in your household. It is an essential ingredient for your whisker-ed roommates as well. That’s why Reveal Pet Food focuses solely on cat foods that mirror the diets they eat in the wild. Mealtime can be the only interaction of the day some cats have with their humans. Reveal is dedicated to making that moment a delight, for both, with meals that look and smell as delicious as they actually are.
The Natural Wet Canned Cat Food is grain-free and high in protein with no artificial additives. The variety pack comes with tuna, crab, and chicken flavors.
The Natural Adult Dry Cat Food formula has added vitamins and minerals that provide complete, balanced nutrition for your feline friend. You can choose from white fish or chicken flavors in one or two packs.
The Natural Wet Cat Food Pouches are made with limited ingredients to give your cat a more natural meal. It has shrimp, chicken, sea bream, and tuna options.