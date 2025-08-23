Taylor Swift to Attend Chiefs Game in Brazil
Taylor Swift is finally ready to claim the role of Cheer Captain. The music megastar is expected to attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ first game of the 2025 NFL season in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce. The game, where the Chiefs will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers, is set to take place in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 5, making it the first international game of the season. Brazilian journalist Leo Dias reported that Swift will be watching the game from a hospitality suite at Neo Química Arena. The upcoming season will be Kelce’s 13th in the NFL, having played for the Chiefs for the entirety of his professional career. Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023, with Kelce inspiring several songs on Swift’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department. Swift recently announced the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the New Heights podcast, which Kelce hosts with his brother Jason. It quickly became one of the most-watched podcasts of all time. The album, which will be her 12th, will be released on October 3, and marks her first album since the 14-time Grammy winner regained ownership of her masters in May.