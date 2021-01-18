Revealed: The Letter Trump Wanted to Send James Comey
ISN’T IT IRONIC?
It sounds like it could be a letter to President Trump: “Your conduct has grown unpredictable and even erratic—including rambling and self-indulgent public performances that have baffled experts, citizens and law enforcement professionals alike.” But ABC News reports that’s actually an excerpt from a draft of a letter Trump wanted to send James Comey before he fired him as FBI director in May 2017. The network says that White House lawyers prevented the letter—crafted by senior aide Stephen Miller—from being sent, but it was later reviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The letter went on to say that Comey “spent too much time cultivating a public image, and not enough time getting your own house in order” and that he had shown “a total inability to control leaks.” It continued, “As a result, intelligence—real and fake—has been weaponized into an instrument of partisan warfare.” In yet another ironic complaint, the letter claimed Comey’s actions displayed “a total lack of judgment and have left our country deeply divided and rightfully angry.”