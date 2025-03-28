Revealed: Why Trump Decided Not to Fire Mike Waltz Over Signal Leak
ALL’S FAIR
Although President Donald Trump has publicly forgiven “good man” National Security Adviser Mike Waltz for the Signal leak blunder, sources tell CBS News that the issue is “still a hot potato” behind closed doors. In a report published Thursday, several sources claimed to the outlet that the president has been consistently monitoring the news to see if the chatter around “Signalgate” has been quieting down and has been privately venting about his frustration regarding the whole ordeal. Sources additionally told CBS that Trump is seemingly more annoyed by Waltz having The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg’s number on his phone to begin with than the apparent use of Signal to discuss military operations. They also claimed that the Trump administration has been purposefully publicly standing by security officials that were on the group chat to not give The Atlantic, and more pressingly, Democrats, a perceived win. On Monday, The Atlantic published an astonishing essay detailing the period its editorial head was added to a Signal group chat by Waltz discussing sensitive airstrike operations in Yemen. The security official took “responsibility” for the mishap earlier this week but reiterated that top tech teams at the White House are looking into the blunder.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT