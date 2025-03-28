Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Revealed: Why Trump Decided Not to Fire Mike Waltz Over Signal Leak

ALL’S FAIR
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.27.25 11:44PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 11:40PM EDT 
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Although President Donald Trump has publicly forgiven “good man” National Security Adviser Mike Waltz for the Signal leak blunder, sources tell CBS News that the issue is “still a hot potato” behind closed doors. In a report published Thursday, several sources claimed to the outlet that the president has been consistently monitoring the news to see if the chatter around “Signalgate” has been quieting down and has been privately venting about his frustration regarding the whole ordeal. Sources additionally told CBS that Trump is seemingly more annoyed by Waltz having The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg’s number on his phone to begin with than the apparent use of Signal to discuss military operations. They also claimed that the Trump administration has been purposefully publicly standing by security officials that were on the group chat to not give The Atlantic, and more pressingly, Democrats, a perceived win. On Monday, The Atlantic published an astonishing essay detailing the period its editorial head was added to a Signal group chat by Waltz discussing sensitive airstrike operations in Yemen. The security official took “responsibility” for the mishap earlier this week but reiterated that top tech teams at the White House are looking into the blunder.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Trump Admin Posts Its Most Unhinged Meme Yet
NO SHAME
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 7:09PM EDT 
President Donald J Trump speaks to reporters about auto tariffs after signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.
President Donald J Trump speaks to reporters about auto tariffs after signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The official White House X account on Thursday posted its most bizarre meme to date: a Studio Ghibli-style AI cartoon of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer handcuffing a crying woman. The stout animated agent stands in front of an American flag while placing the restraints, and the woman is making a distressed expression. The caricature aims to mock Virginia Basora-Gonzalez, an undocumented immigrant who was arrested by ICE on the basis of illegal reentry. The White House seemed to scoff at the woman’s anguish, adding “She wept when taken into custody (picture attached).” Basora-Gonzalez was convicted of fentanyl trafficking but deported to the Dominican Republic in October 2020 before she could serve out her year-long sentence. She re-entered at an unknown date. Agents ambushed Basora-Gonzalez on March 12 outside the restaurant where she allegedly worked as a cook. Her court-appointed attorney said her re-entry did not make her a flight risk so she shouldn’t be detained before trial, but the government said that her pretrial detention was nevertheless required. Thursday’s post is just one of a number of wild memes Trump and his administration has shared in the last two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Merrell’s New Shoe Lineup Is the Perfect Way to Kick Off Hiking Season
A STEP ABOVE
Davon Singh
Published 03.24.25 1:23PM EDT 
A woman wearing Merrell's Antora 4 trail shoes while hiking on a rocky trail. It's a sunny day with a few clouds in the sky.
Merrell

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.

These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.

Men's Nova 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Women's Antora 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.

If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
The Other Critical Name That Wasn’t at Musk’s Big DOGE Interview
SEEMS IMPORTANT
William Vaillancourt
Published 03.27.25 8:09PM EDT 
Elon Musk Fox News
Bret Baier, Elon Musk Fox News

Elon Musk, flanked by some of his lieutenants in the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), sat down with Fox News host Bret Baier for an interview Thursday, yet did so without the woman who the White House says is the interim leader of DOGE. Amy Gleason, a former official in the U.S. Digital Service before it was rebranded to DOGE, is the “acting administrator” of the department, the Trump administration said last month. That announcement came after a White House aide had claimed in a court filing that Musk, despite his and Trump’s comments suggesting he was leading DOGE, did not have “actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself.” Gleason, according to The New York Times, hadn’t been aware that the White House would be presenting her as the face of DOGE, and was on a previously scheduled vacation in Mexico when her identity became known. In any event, neither Gleason, a former health care executive, nor the several young men who have drawn attention for their efforts to slash and burn federal government departments and agencies were part of the Fox interview.

Read it at The Daily Beast

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Secret CIA Files Confirm Ark of the Covenant’s Existence
UNSEALED
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 4:45PM EDT 
Moses and Joshua before the Tabernacle, ca 1896-1902
Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Resurfaced CIA files say the Ark of the Covenant has been found, and that the sacred chest is protected by “entities.” The declassified files show the intelligence agency enlisted individuals who claimed they had extra sensory perception (ESP) in December 1988 to search for the lost artifact by way of “remote viewing.” One of the remote viewers allegedly used their purported psychic abilities to locate the chest, believed to hold the Ten Commandments, “somewhere in the Middle East as the language spoken by individuals present seemed to be Arabic.” They said the target, which they supposedly found using coordinates given by the CIA, was “hidden—underground, dark and wet were all aspects of the location of the target,” and that it’s protected by “entities,” and “will not/cannot be opened until the time is deemed correct.” The files, which were declassified in 2000, also include sketches and drawings of what appear to be mosques, mummies, and a winged creature labled “Seradin.” During the 1970s and 1980s, the CIA deployed remote viewers in “Project Sun Streak” to locate far off targets using their purported abilities. The project was closed down in 1995.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Womanizer’s New 2-in-1 Clitoral Stimulator Is Peak Orgasm Innovation
‘ORGASMS FOR ALL’
Scouted Staff
Updated 03.23.25 4:25AM EDT 
Published 03.22.25 7:17PM EDT 
Womanizer Enhance
Womanizer.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are a number of reasons you may not orgasm on your own or with a partner. Sometimes, it doesn’t hurt to enlist the help of a premium sex toy. Our current favorite? Womanizer’s newly launched Enhance 2-in-1 Clitoral Stimulator. The Womanizer Enhance is a two-in-one clitoral stimulator that uses Pleasure Air Technology and added We-Vibes for next-level pleasure.

Whether you prefer gentle waves, powerful pulses, or a mix of both, this device has it all. You can choose from one of 10 levels of air intensity, vibration intensity, and vibration patterns so you can make it customizable to your specific needs—that’s over 1,000 sensation combinations. Plus, the Enhance’s waterproof, silicone body-safe broadhead offers stimulation over a wider area for better contact and even deeper stimulation.

Womanizer Enhance 2-in-1 Clitoral Stimulator
Down From $149
See At Womanizer$129

In an external study with the Berlin Institute for Innovation with over 100 testers, 100 percent of testers had an orgasm with Womanizer Enhance. That’s pretty impressive, right? One reviewer called it “innovative, intense, individual, and really good.” Another tester said, “So far, [it’s] the best product I have ever used.” The Womanizer Enhance is available in three colors (lilac, black, and vibrant pink) and comes with a magnetic charger for easy charging.

Best of all, from now until April 30, you can save 14 percent off sitewide with the code AFF-DAILYBEAST. With this promotion, you can snag the Womanizer Enhance for only $129, down from its original price tag of $149.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Music Icon Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Denied Parole
JUSTICE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.27.25 10:29PM EDT 
Selena Quintanilla-Perez poses with her Grammy Award at Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York, March 1, 1994.
Selena Quintanilla-Perez poses with her Grammy Award at Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York, March 1, 1994. Arlene Richie/Getty Images

Yolanda Saldívar, the woman convicted of murdering Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez in 1995, was denied parole Thursday. In a statement to People magazine, the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole said the “nature of the offense” which had “elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability” led to the parole panel denying Saldivar an early release from prison because she “poses a continuing threat to public safety.” Her next parole review has been scheduled for March 2030. Saldívar, 64, was the president of Selena’s fan club and used to manage her clothing boutiques. She was fired by the singer’s family after allegedly embezzling more than $30,000 from the club and stores. According to court testimonies, Selena met up with Saldívar on March 31, 1995 at the Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas to pick up important business records. Saldívar then shot and killed the singer, who was only 23-years-old. She was convicted of the murder shortly after and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
New England Patriots Super Bowl Champ Dies at 51
ALL-AMERICAN
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.27.25 4:33PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 2:11PM EDT 
Matt Stevens of the New England Patriots poses for a picture after Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Matt Stevens of the New England Patriots poses for a picture after Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Al Bello/Getty Images

Super Bowl winner Matt Stevens has died. He was 51. Early in his football career, Stevens started out as a two-time All-American at Appalachian State, helping his team reach the Southern Conference Championship in 1995. He was inducted into the university’s hall of fame before he made his way to the NFL, where the Buffalo Bills selected him as a safety in the third round of the 1996 draft. He then went on to play for eight more years in the league, jumping around from the Philadelphia Eagles to then play for Washington, before landing himself a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2001. He ended his career playing for the Houston Texans up until his retirement in 2003. A few years later in 2007, the Super Bowl champ got into a motorcycle accident and broke his spinal cord, paralyzing him from the waist down. Four years later, Stevens received special leg braces that allowed him to move around once more. Stevens was born in Chapel Hill, N.C., and is featured in Chapel Hill High School’s hall of fame. The ex-NFL player is survived by his parents, brother, and two children. A memorial service will be held on March 28 in Chapell Hill, N.C., according to his obituary. No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Elon Musk’s Las Vegas Tesla ‘Terrorist’ Suspect Arrested
IDENTIFIED
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.27.25 6:28PM EDT 
Paul Kim
LVMPD

Police have arrested a suspect they believe is behind a “targeted attack” at a Tesla collision center in Las Vegas last week. According to 8 News Now, officers arrested the suspect, 36-year-old Paul Kim, Wednesday night on several charges including arson and possessing an explosive device. Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said that Kim had reportedly arrived in a car and parked it near the Tesla center on March 18. He then allegedly shot nearby surveillance cameras with a rifle and spray-painted the word “resist” on the center’s front door. Kim then apparently shot at least five vehicles and started several fires with Molotov cocktails. “The speed and success of the solve of this case are a direct result of hard work by the police department and the special agents in charge, investigative specialists and the analysts who all came together to work on this,” LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Thursday. “But the technology is actually what helped solve this.” Kim will face both state and federal charges for his alleged involvement. Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously described the fires as an act of “terrorism.”

Read it at 8 News Now

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Trump’s Run-Down Childhood Home Sells for a Huge Loss
CAT-ASTROPHE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 5:47PM EDT 
President Trump lived in his New York home up until he was four years-old.
President Trump lived in his New York home up until he was four years-old. Annie Wermiel/NY Post

President Trump’s run-down childhood home in Queens, New York, has been sold for a heavily discounted price, according to reports. The five-bedroom Tudor-style house in the affluent Jamaica Estates community was sold for $835,000, less than half of its original $2.14 million purchase price in 2017. According to sale deeds filed March 3, it was purchased by the Brooklyn-based LLC 1388 Group. Neighbors told Curbed in 2024 that the house had been overrun by around 20 to 30 feral cats, which had to be taken care of by volunteers. There was also a sign outside the two-story brick home that read: “DO NOT TAKE KITTENS FROM THIS PROPERTY.” The previous buyer, who dubbed themselves “Trump Birth House LLC,” reportedly listed the home as an Airbnb rental for a while. For $815-a-night, guests could sleep in the room where “President Donald J. Trump was likely conceived,” according to a plaque. Built in 1940 by the president’s father, Fred C. Trump, the young Trump only lived in the home until he was four years old. A neighbor told The New York Post that the house has been a vacant “eyesore” for years, adding: “We, the community, had to take care of it.” According to the neighbor, a water pipe burst, the basement was full of mold, and they had to pay out-of-pocket to upkeep the lawn. The home was originally purchased by a real-estate flipper for $1.4 million immediately after Trump’s first inauguration, and was later flipped again for $2.14 million. The home’s most recent buyer is also a known house-flipper, said The Post, and the house is currently being gut-renovated. Neighbors have considered raising money to buy the house and sell it to someone who would actually live in it.

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

HP’s Newest Laser Printer Offers Powerful, Reliable Performance Without the Headaches
PAPER CHASE
Scouted Staff
Published 03.20.25 1:07PM EDT 
HP printer displayed in office setting
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re cranking out work in a home office or sharing space with colleagues, an effective printer is a must-have in any professional setting; you need something that will get the job done without any unexpected hiccups or headaches. HP has been one of the go-to printing names for years, and its new flagship Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer sees the brand once again setting the standard for quality and reliability.

HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer
See At HP$289

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer is built to provide high-quality laser printing that you can count on. With its lightning-fast printing speeds and simple, time-saving shortcuts that make it easy to complete common tasks, this machine is as efficient as it is effective. The printer comes equipped with all of the features you’d expect (and need) for your daily to-dos: reliable WiFi, USB compatibility, and integral features like scanning, copying, and automatic two-sided printing. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for small work teams of up to seven people. With a reasonable price tag just south of $300, this is the perfect investment to make in your productivity—grab yours today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Another Woman Was Killed During Conjugal Visit at California Prison
FATAL VISIT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.27.25 3:03PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 2:40PM EDT 
Stephanie Dowells.
Stephanie Dowells. Family Photo

A week after an inmate was charged with murdering his wife at the Mule Creek State Prison near Sacramento, it has been revealed that a similar situation happened at the same prison late last year. NBC News reported that Stephanie Diane Dowells, 62, was killed in Nov. 2024 during a conjugal visit with her inmate husband. Dowells was strangled to death by David Brinson, 54, who was convicted of murdering four men during a robbery and sentenced to four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in the 1990s. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Brinson called prison officials at 2:04 a.m. on Nov. 13 to inform them his wife was dead. Although officers rushed to the scene to begin life-saving measures and called 911, the hairdresser was pronounced dead a short time after. Dowells’ son, Armand Torres, 28, and his wife, Nataly Jimenez, claim that after Dowells’ death, Brinson’s story kept changing, including the time and place he found Dowells unconscious. The revelation comes a week after Anthony Curry, 48, was charged for strangling his wife, Tania Thomas, 47, during a conjugal visit at the same prison in July 2024. Dowells’ case remains under investigation as charges are pending prison and autopsy reports. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office has however confirmed she was strangled and that her death was a homicide.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Bill Murray Regrets Turning Down This Clint Eastwood Movie
LINGERING REMORSE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 1:19PM EDT 
Howard Stern
Howard Stern Howard Stern

Actor Bill Murray still regrets passing up on the chance to star in a movie with Clint Eastwood. The 74-year-old actor revealed his seemingly deep-seated guilt during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, March 25. The Groundhog Day star was prompted to journey down memory lane when Stern asked him if he ever longed to act in a film he watched. Murray explained how a long time ago, watching Eastwood’s Thunderbolt and Lightfoot encouraged him to call the director. “And when he said, ‘Would you ever want to do another service comedy,’ like jeez, ‘Would I become like Abbott and Costello?‘” Murray joked. “I had to do like military movies? And I said, ‘Well, God, I guess maybe I shouldn’t.‘” The movie turned out to be the 1986 dark comedy Heartbreak Ridge in which Eastwood plays a U.S. Marine assigned to train a group of unruly recruits. “It’s one of the few regrets I have is that I didn’t do it,” Murray told Stern. “Because it was a big-scale thing, and I would have gotten a great—I don’t know if I’d have gotten a great death scene, it was more of a comedy that one—but it was great. He had access to World War II boats and he could have like made a flotilla and stuff, and there was some cool stuff in it.”

Read it at YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Demands Congress Defund NPR and PBS ‘IMMEDIATELY’ in Late-Night Meltdown
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsPete Hegseth Sparks Outrage With Wild New Arabic Tattoo
Liam Archacki
MediaWatch MTG’s Crazed Rant at Foreign Reporter Go Terribly Wrong
Erkki Forster
PoliticsTrump Admin Posts Its Most Unhinged Meme Yet
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsCause of Death Revealed for Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorney
Jasmine Venet