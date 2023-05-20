Nuns File $1M Suit Against ‘Pure Evil’ Bishop
NUN OF THAT
A small order of Catholic nuns in Texas have filed a $1 million lawsuit against a “pure evil” bishop who they say seized their computers, phones and forced Reverend Mother Superior Teresa Agnes Gerlach into admitting an alleged affair with a priest while she was still under the influence of fentanyl after surgery. CBS first reported the suit which states that Bishop Michael Olson of the Fort Worth Diocese stopped priests from performing daily mass at the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity and barred as many as 60 parishioners from regular attendance. The dispute, which started April 24, has caused emotional trauma and psychological distress, according to an affidavit from Gerlach. The Diocese of Fort Worth posted a statement on its website, saying the Reverend Mother had “violated her vow of chastity with a priest from outside the Diocese of Fort Worth” and that Olsen was conducting a “ecclesiastical investigation into the report of the grave misconduct”.