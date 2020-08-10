This $28 Amazon Swimsuit Lives Up to the Hype

Every summer, I look forward to/dread adding a new swimsuit to my collection. It’s definitely a hit or miss experience, especially when shopping online which has been my preferred method, even before COVID forced us out of dressing rooms.

Anyone who’s ever browsed and bought online knows that it’s a long and arduous process filled with tugging, squeezing, stuffing, and plenty of huffing. When you finally find a winner, it feels really good.

This year—exhausted by everything—I didn’t really have the energy to go through the huff and puff of it all. So I decided to do an experiment. I went to Amazon, searched “women’s one-piece bathing suit,” filtered by the highest rating, and then bought the first one that looked decent to me: a one-piece from the brand Tempt Me.

With 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, fortune was clearly on my side. In 2020, I purchased exactly one bathing suit and had to return zero. A miracle! As someone who has historically spent hours looking for swimwear, and who has consistently spent ~$100 on a suit, it was a liberating experience.

So what makes it so great? First, it’s true to size and fits perfectly. Second, it provides adequate support which is so important but often overlooked (or messed up) by manufacturers. The support comes from a combination of the halter neckline and the high back, which lifts the girls up and holds them in place.

Third, it’s thoughtfully designed, which makes it ultra-flattering. It’s not over-the-top sex kitten, but it does have a va-va-voom factor with the plunging mesh neckline and peekaboo back. The twist detail on the upper torso and ruching around the lower torso also makes it more flattering, and I like that it provides full bum coverage. As a bonus, the suit comes in lots of different colors and even some fun prints.

Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit Buy on Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping

