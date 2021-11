Revlon's Cult-Favorite Blowout Brush Is $25 Off For Black Friday

I’ve always envied those who, armed with only a blow dryer and round brush, could give themselves a sleek blowout that lasted for days. Imagine styling your hair once—once!—and looking put together for the rest of the week. The logistics of wrapping hair around a brush with one hand while angling a stream of scalding air with the other always turned my very curly hair into a frizzy mop of fluff. If I didn’t go to a salon, I couldn’t get a blowout. End of story.

Enter the (likely literally) magic Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. This hair dryer has given me the most low-maintenance hair of my life, and it's $25 off on Amazon right now for Black Friday. It’s a round brush smashed together with a hairdryer–the air blows out from between the bristles of its oval-shaped barrel. While a little bulky, it demands neither the dexterity nor the mathematical calculations of a traditional blowout. A blowout with this device takes about 20 minutes on my curly hair and lasts me four days—more, if shame didn’t compel me to wash my hair. This One-Step Hair Dryer Brush turns my hair sleek and brushable without a flatiron or touch-ups, something only a professional stylist (and honestly, sometimes it took two) could accomplish before.

While some equate “blowout” with a fancy event, the luxury of having styled hair upon wakeup is the real draw of straight strands. So, if you’re looking for a solid One-Step hair dryer and brush, this one is not to be missed. Grab your own while it's on discount—trust me, you won't regret it.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush This affordable hair styler is truly a game-changer—grab it while it's on sale now. Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.