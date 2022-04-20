Revolve ‘Sincerely’ Apologizes for Coachella Dustup
SHUTTLE TROUBLE
Last Friday saw the commencement of 2022’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival—but for attendees of Revolve Festival, a smaller event facilitated by the popular online fashion retailer, things were anything but rosy. On Saturday, guests of Revolve took to TikTok in droves to complain of hours-long waits for shuttle buses, a lack of access to water in sweltering heat and general disorganization; some went so far as to label the event “Fyre Festival 2.0” in reference to the infamously botched VIP bacchanal in the Bahamas. Now, Revolve has released a statement in response to the outcry. “We sincerely apologize to all the guests who were impacted,” the retailer said. “With an event of this magnitude, city regulations mandate an off-site location for guest check-in and parking, as well as licensed shuttle transportation to and from the venue. The off-site lot was set up with guest parking, as well as ride share drop-off and pickup access with added WiFi for car booking, restrooms, shade, water, medics and security.” “As the festival was reaching capacity late Saturday afternoon, shuttle access to the venue was limited in order to remain in compliance with safety requirements, causing longer wait times for entry and resulting in some guests not being able to attend the festival,” Revolve said. “The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us and we will always make that a priority.”