Politics

RFK Claims Measles Outbreak That Killed First U.S. Kid in Decades Is Totally Normal

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

“It is not unusual, we have measles outbreaks every year,” he claims.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

RFK Jr.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Called Trump ‘a F***ing Moron’ at 2020 Meeting at the White House
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Posts Unhinged AI Video of His Vision for ‘Trump Gaza’
Sean Craig
MediaRachel Maddow and Joy Reid’s Staff Get Axed in MSNBC Overhaul
Julia Ornedo
TrumplandMelania Trump Is Just ‘Leading Her Own Life’ as First Lady
Conrad Quilty-Harper
PoliticsTrump Hits Jack Smith’s Lawyers With Bombshell Executive Order
Janna Brancolini