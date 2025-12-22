Politics

RFK Jr., 71, Turns Up at DJ’s Aspen Show Surrounded by Federal Agents

EARWORM

The health secretary reportedly took selfies with fans but refrained from dancing.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pauses while speaking at a news conference at the Health and Human Services Department on April 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy spoke about the intent of the FDA "to phase out the use of petroleum-based synthetic dyes in the nation's food supply."
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. turned up at a Diplo concert wearing ski pants and surrounded by federal law enforcement agents, according to Page Six.

The 71-year-old raw milk enthusiast was clocked at the St. Regis in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday, where his daughter Kyra Kennedy was also spotted dancing on stage, an unnamed source told the outlet. Kennedy is said to be close to the 47-year-old DJ and producer.

He was reportedly surrounded by plainclothes U.S. Marshals as he took selfies with some members of the audience. He is understood to have stayed for about half an hour at the party, which was also attended by snowboarding royalty Shaun White.

DEER VALLEY, UT - DECEMBER 06: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. participates in the Pro/Am Ski Tournament at Juma Entertainment's 17th Annual Deer Valley Celebrity Skifest presented by Paul Mitchell and benefitting Robert F. Kennedy's Waterkeeper Alliance at the Empire Canyon Lodge on December 6, 2008 in Deer Valley, Utah. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
RFK Jr. is no stranger to the slopes. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

According to Page Six, Kennedy “was watching the concert, but wasn’t dancing.”

A model and socialite, Kyra has been known to frequent runways around the world and travel often. The 30-year-old is reported to have stayed for the duration of the performance but made a point to bid her dad farewell when he decided to leave.

The Kennedy family has a tragic history in the luxury ski town. In 1997, the health secretary’s 39-year-old brother, Michael, died after crashing into a tree while playing football on skis.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kyra LeMoyne Kennedy attends the Gucci Women's Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 at Fonderia Carlo Macchi on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)
Kyra Kennedy is said to have stayed and danced for the duration of the show. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

Nineteen years later, in 2016, his son Conor pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge over a bar fight in Aspen. He claimed at the time that he was standing up for a friend who was called a homophobic slur.

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives of RFK Jr. for comment, as well as the City of Aspen.

Kennedy’s outing in the ski town came as he was embroiled in controversy over his recent moves as health secretary. He was reportedly forced to scrap a press conference on Friday touting changes to the childhood vaccine schedule over last-minute legal concerns. Days before that, he announced plans to restrict gender-affirming care for young people, sparking a flurry of legal threats.

Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now