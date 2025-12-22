RFK Jr., 71, Turns Up at DJ’s Aspen Show Surrounded by Federal Agents

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. turned up at a Diplo concert wearing ski pants and surrounded by federal law enforcement agents, according to Page Six.

The 71-year-old raw milk enthusiast was clocked at the St. Regis in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday, where his daughter Kyra Kennedy was also spotted dancing on stage, an unnamed source told the outlet. Kennedy is said to be close to the 47-year-old DJ and producer.

He was reportedly surrounded by plainclothes U.S. Marshals as he took selfies with some members of the audience. He is understood to have stayed for about half an hour at the party, which was also attended by snowboarding royalty Shaun White.

RFK Jr. is no stranger to the slopes. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

According to Page Six, Kennedy “was watching the concert, but wasn’t dancing.”

A model and socialite, Kyra has been known to frequent runways around the world and travel often. The 30-year-old is reported to have stayed for the duration of the performance but made a point to bid her dad farewell when he decided to leave.

The Kennedy family has a tragic history in the luxury ski town. In 1997, the health secretary’s 39-year-old brother, Michael, died after crashing into a tree while playing football on skis.

Kyra Kennedy is said to have stayed and danced for the duration of the show. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

Nineteen years later, in 2016, his son Conor pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge over a bar fight in Aspen. He claimed at the time that he was standing up for a friend who was called a homophobic slur.

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives of RFK Jr. for comment, as well as the City of Aspen.

Kennedy’s outing in the ski town came as he was embroiled in controversy over his recent moves as health secretary. He was reportedly forced to scrap a press conference on Friday touting changes to the childhood vaccine schedule over last-minute legal concerns. Days before that, he announced plans to restrict gender-affirming care for young people, sparking a flurry of legal threats.