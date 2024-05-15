RFK Jr. Accuses Trump and Biden of ‘Colluding’ to Exclude Him From Debates

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. railed against both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing them of “colluding” to keep him from the national debate stage.

Shortly after Biden and Trump agreed to meet for a June 27 debate on CNN, Kennedy claimed that his exclusion from the event was a shot against democracy and that the two frontrunners were scared that he’d be victorious.

“Presidents Trump and Biden are colluding to lock America into a head-to-head match-up that 70% say they do not want,’ the anti-vax activist tweeted on Wednesday. “They are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win. Keeping viable candidates off the debate stage undermines democracy.”

Adding that more than 40 percent of Americans view themselves as independents, Kennedy said that if the country was “ever going to escape the hammerlock of the two-party system, now is the time to do it.” The brain worm survivor also asserted that Trump and Biden were “the two most unpopular candidates” in recent American history.

“By excluding me from the stage, Presidents Biden and Trump seek to avoid discussion of their eight years of mutual failure including deficits, wars, lockdowns, chronic disease, and inflation,” he concluded.

Kennedy, who is polling in the low double digits nationally, has relentlessly called for his inclusion on the national debate stage. Trump, meanwhile, recently scoffed at the notion of a three-way standoff, claiming he doesn’t know “anything about” Kennedy and that the environmental lawyer is “not a serious candidate” who is “polling very low.”

After the Trump campaign spent the past few weeks taunting the president into scheduling a debate, even though the twice-impeached ex-president didn’t show up for any of the GOP primary forums, Biden suddenly offered to debate Trump twice on Wednesday morning. The proposals from Biden, which included two showdowns that would take place before early voting began, essentially scrapped the schedule laid out by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Within hours of Biden’s challenge, the two campaigns had agreed to appear at a June 27 debate hosted by CNN in Atlanta and another standoff hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.